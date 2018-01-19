Arsenal are said to be planning to recall Kelechi Nwakali from his loan spell with VVV Venlo as they are unhappy with the amount of game time being afforded to the Nigerian midfielder.

The Gunners midfielder joined the Eredivisie side at the start of the current campaign and was expected to remain in the Netherlands until the end of the season. It is his second spell in the Dutch league after having spent last season in the Juliper League (Dutch first division) with MVV Maastricht.

Nwakali, who joined Arsenal in 2016, has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Venlo this season and has been deployed in a number of positions in midfield and on the wings. The midfielder scored on his debut in September 2017, but has not found the back of the net since.

The Nigerian Under-17 World Cup winner, however, has made just one appearance in the last seven games, which has made Arsenal take notice. The Arsenal midfiedler's brother, Allwell Nwakali, has indicated that the north London club are in the process of terminating his loan deal and bringing him back to the Emirates.

Nwakali will not remain with the Premier League side, as they are said to be holding talks with Porto over a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign. The Portuguese club are said to be wanting an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, which Arsenal are not willing to accept, as according to the senior Nwakali, his younger sibling will be part of the Gunners first-team in the near future.

"Arsenal decided to bring him out from VVV Venlo because the coach was busy playing the players that came from relegation with him leaving players like Kelechi and some other loan players on the bench,'' Allwell Nwakali told allnigeriasoccer.com.

''There's a Real Madrid player (Mink Peeters) that is about to leave the way Kelechi is leaving. Arsenal never wanted him to be on the bench because they have their plans for him.

"FC Porto of Portugal are interested and even wanted an option to buy but they are discussing with Arsenal now. Arsenal are not interested for such opinion because they need Kelechi soon in the main team,'' the Arsenal midfielder's older brother added.