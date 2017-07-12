Arsenal will travel to Australia and China for their 2017 pre-season tour before ending the friendly fixtures with the Emirates Cup at home. Arsene Wenger has helped the Gunners complete two signings so far in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Sead Kolasinac arrived at the north London club from Schalke on a free transfer. The left-back was followed by French international Alexandre Lacazette to the Emirates Stadium. The latter was signed for a club-record fee of £52.6m from Lyon.

Wenger's men will be facing the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea in China for the pre-season, before taking on Benfica and Sevilla in the Emirates Cup. Their two summer signings, Kolasinac and Lacazette, are likely to start when they face Sydney FC on 13 July.

Wojciech Szczesny, Lucas Perez and defender Kieran Gibbs have been left out of the squad, while Alexis Sanchez and Shkodran Mustafi have been handed an extended break following their participation in the 2017 Confederations Cup with Chile and Germany respectively.

Where to watch live

All of Arsenal's pre-season games will be streamed live on Arsenal Player. Click here for the link.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech, Emi Martinez, David Ospina

Defenders: Krystian Bielik, Cohen Bramall, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal.

Midfielders: Reiss Nelson, Francis Coquelin, Mohamed Elneny, Alex Iwobi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Joe Willock, Granit Xhaka.

Forwards: Eddie Nketiah, Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck, Alexandre Lacazette, Donyell Malen.

Schedule:

Match 1: Arsenal v Sydney FC

Time: 11am BST/8pm local time

Date: 13 July

Venue: ANZ Stadium

Match 2: Arsenal v Western Sydney Wanderers

Time: 11am BST/8pm local time

Date: 15 July

Venue: ANZ Stadium

Match 3: Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Time: 12:20pm BST/7:20pm local time

Date: 19 July

Venue: Shanghai Stadium

Match 4: Arsenal v Chelsea

Time: 12:40pm BST/7:40pm local time

Date: 22 July

Venue: Bird's Nest Stadium

Match 5: Arsenal v Benfica

Time: 4:20pm BST

Date: 29 July

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Match 6: Arsenal v Sevilla

Time: 4:20pm BST

Date: 30 July

Venue: Emirates Stadium