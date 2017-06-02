Arsenal have set their sights on Monaco forward Thomas Lemar amid interest from arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their effort to bring in quality reinforcements to challenge for the Premier League title next season. The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions, making 51 appearances in the process.

French publication l'Equipe understand that Lemar will not be averse to the idea of joining the Gunners despite the lack of Champions League football. The midfielder has two years left on his current contract and has refused to sign an extension with Monaco, indicating that he would be open to a move if the right offer arrives.

The forward is known for his versatility and can play as a winger or behind the striker. With his best years ahead of him, he will be a massive asset for either north London club, should they be able to complete a deal for the player. Juventus are also believed to be in the race for the forward, with the Champions League finalists also eager to strengthen for next season.

Arsene Wenger has already revealed his desire to spend big in the upcoming transfer window. The Frenchman recently signed a two year contract with Arsenal which will see him extend his stay at the club till 2019.

"We want to keep the strength we have and build on that. We will work very hard to find the additions of top, top quality. I believe that our squad is very strong and we will only look for top-class people who can strengthen our team now. The basis is there so we need the additions who will make a real difference, Wenger said.