Mesut Ozil is fuming at a "campaign" linking him with a move to Manchester United and has no plans to leave Arsenal next summer.

The Germany international had reportedly told his teammates that he was confident of securing a move to Old Trafford at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Ozil has reportedly been asking for annual wages of £17.1m, financial demands which Arsenal have refused to match.

The World Cup winner is understood to have his heart set on a move to United where he would reunite with Jose Mourinho, who he worked under while at Real Madrid.

But a source close to Ozil has denied the player wants to leave Arsenal for the 20-time English league champions and that he wants to become the highest paid player in the Premier League.

"Mesut has not had any contract offer from Arsenal," the unnamed source told The Sun. "There were talks about a modest pay rise last season but all those talks ended in March. There's been nothing since then. At the time there was uncertainty over Arsene Wenger's future so the conversations stopped.

"He has not been offered £300,000 a week — in fact, he has no offers on the table from Arsenal or any other club. And he is not seeking to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League. That's not his aim.

"Mesut is adamant he has never spoken to any player about going to Manchester United. He has no idea if United want him but he wants to stay at Arsenal. Look, he just bought a new house in London. Mesut had been renting but he decided to buy a house because he both expects and wants to stay.

"But he is angry that people are briefing against him and feels there seems to be some sort of campaign against him. His intention has always been to remain at Arsenal. Mesut, though, does feel he is being isolated and kept in the dark. He is worried that there is a game going on and he is left in the middle of it."