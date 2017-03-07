Live
- Arsenal looking to achieve the impossible against Bayern Munich at The Emirates Stadium.
- Arsene Wenger's men are 5-1 down to the Bundesliga champions ahead of the second leg.
- It remains to be seen if Alexis Sanchez is reinstated to the Arsenal starting line-up.
- Mesut Ozil is out of the Gunners' last 16 clash with an illness.
- Carlo Ancelotti does not think Arsenal are in 'chaos' and says Manuel Neuer will '100 per cent play' after suffering a minor knock.
Now 18:15
Good evening and welcome to IB Times UK's live coverage of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich.
The Gunners are all but out of the Champions League already after losing 5-1 to Bayern in the first leg at the Allianz Arena and are not in great shape ahead of tonight's clash at The Emirates Stadium, with protests against Arsene Wenger planned at some point tonight.
Can Arsenal pull off a major surprise? Probably not, but stick with us for the latest updates anyway. Our man Nick Howson is at the game tonight and will be giving his reaction to proceedings as and when.