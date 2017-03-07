Good evening and welcome to IB Times UK's live coverage of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich.

The Gunners are all but out of the Champions League already after losing 5-1 to Bayern in the first leg at the Allianz Arena and are not in great shape ahead of tonight's clash at The Emirates Stadium, with protests against Arsene Wenger planned at some point tonight.

Can Arsenal pull off a major surprise? Probably not, but stick with us for the latest updates anyway. Our man Nick Howson is at the game tonight and will be giving his reaction to proceedings as and when.