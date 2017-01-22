Arsenal take on Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, 22 January as the Gunners look to take advantage of the slip-ups of the other clubs in the top four and go second in the league.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 2:15pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Arsenal will welcome back Hector Bellerin, Kieran Gibbs and Francis Coquelin to the squad after the trio returned to first team training. Olivier Giroud is also available after being substituted against Swansea with an ankle injury and is likely to start the game. The striker has scored in each of his last six starts for the club and will continue to keep Alexis Sanchez from the coveted centre forward position.

Theo Walcott is still out with a calf problem but should be available for their trip to Southampton next weekend for the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Gunners are currently eight points behind leaders Chelsea and can close the gap to five should they win, at least for the time being. They come into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Swansea, with Giroud and Alexis both getting on the scoresheet.

Burnley will be hoping that Scott Arfield, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Dean Marney and Ashley Barne will be available for their trip to the Emirates. They are in good form, having won three of their last four games and will be looking to seek revenge over the Gunners, who won the reverse fixture in controversial fashion, when Laurent Koscielny scored the winner in the last minute, with the ball seemingly hitting his hand before going into the net.

Burnley's away form has been in stark contrast to their home form, where they have managed to win eight games, with the second best home record in the league. The Clarets are currently tenth in the league, with Sean Dyche's men capable of running the rule over anyone this season.

What Managers Say

Arsene Wenger: "It was the game where maybe we have been the most lucky, because the goal was a dodgy goal. Koscielny touched the ball with his hand. I came out of the game thinking they will not go down because they have a spirit and an organisation and they have strong points there. They say: 'OK, from the start of the game you'll have the ball, but we might try to kill you at some stage.' You need a special spirit to do that. Once you have 10 years in the Premier League, you have the pressure to do a bit more. In the first year, everybody accepts you will do that and that makes them dangerous because they are good at it and they accept it all together. That makes it efficient." (via ESPN)

Sean Dyche: "I think football often mirrors life and you want it all quicker, you want it delivered yesterday, you want it cheaper, you want it throw-away, you want to get bored with it and move on. Football has become a bit like that as regards managers, so I think it is unlikely that you will last that long, and the ones that do last that long will do so because they have a lot of success. I don't think there are any regrets - everyone gets the realities of it and they accept it's part and parcel of the job. But I just think it's unlikely that that length of time at any one club is going to be the norm." (via Sky Sports)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Arsenal win: 1/5

1/5 Draw: 6

6 Burnley win: 18

Team News

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Ramsey, Xhaka; Sanchez, Ozil, Iwobi; Giroud

Burnley

Possible XI: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Arfield, Marney, Gudmundsson, Gray, Barnes