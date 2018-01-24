Live Latest: Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (1-1 on aggregate) London rivals collide for the third time in January and the fifth time this season in Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg decider at the Emirates Stadium

Eden Hazard gives the visitors a sixth-minute lead after Pedro's effort is ruled out for offside

Hosts quickly equalise as Nacho Monreal's header from a corner takes a double deflection off Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger

Both managers make one change each, with David Ospina replacing Petr Cech and Michy Batshuayi making way for Pedro

The English trial of the video assistant referee system continues

First leg ended goalless at Stamford Bridge

Winners will face Manchester City in the final at Wembley Stadium on 25 February after the top-flight leaders beat Bristol City 5-3 on aggregate

8 min 20:55 Conte will not be happy to see Willian join the likes of Morata, Courtois and Fabregas on the sidelines. Here's a look at his new £15m signing in action...

11 min 20:52 All square once again between these two London rivals after an incredibly unfortunate own goal from Rudiger cancelled out Hazard's early effort. It's certainly been a more entertaining contest than the first leg, with Pedro's strike ruled out for offside and Xhaka and Ozil also going close. Penalties are no longer a possibility - but we will be heading to extra-time as things stand.

14 min 20:49 Elneny's shouts for handball go unheeded after an ambitious long-range shot is blocked by Kante. Barkley is unable to spark a Chelsea counter and Ozil's strike from inside the box deflects narrowly wide off Christensen.

17 min 20:46 Iwobi becomes the latest Arsenal player to be caught offside. Three minutes of added time signalled by the fourth official.

18 min 20:45 Barkley digs out a cross from the byline that is headed away by Mustafi. Chelsea apply more pressure before Lacazette gets back to help tidy things up.

20 min 20:43 Koscielny limps away gingerly after a lunging tackle on Hazard. TV broadcast reports that it is indeed a hamstring injury for Willian, but a tweak more than a tear.

21 min 20:42 Lacazette flagged for offside as he races into the right channel to collect a searching pass. Ozil is then sandwiched by a trio of Chelsea defenders and delivers a free-kick that is headed tamely towards Caballero by Monreal.

25 min 20:38 Hazard receives Alonso's pass down the Chelsea left and turns and races beyond Koscielny before seeing a dangerous low cross turned behind by Shkodran Mustafi.

27 min 20:36 248 - Ross Barkley has made his first competitive club appearance in 248 days, since playing against Arsenal at the Emirates with Everton on May 21st 2017. Mirror. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 24, 2018

29 min 20:34 Barkley's busy start continues as he gives away another free-kick near the byline for a rusty challenge on Koscielny. Hazard, forming a two-man wall with his new teammate, deflects Granit Xhaka's whipped effort onto the roof of the net.

32 min 20:31 With half an hour on the clock and a smattering of boos from the home fans, Barkley comes on to make his first appearance for Chelsea. He immediately gets straight into the action, taking a tumble after going up against Koscielny and giving away a free-kick for a foul on Wilshere.

33 min 20:30 Should have said this at the time really, but Chelsea's early goal tonight means that penalties are no longer a possibility. If the scores are level at the end of 90 minutes, then extra-time will be played. However, if they are still level at the end of that, then the tie will be decided on away goals.

35 min 20:28 Willian has picked up a knock here and will not be able to continue. Possible hamstring problem? Looks like Barkley is preparing to make his Chelsea debut.

36 min 20:27 Another Moses shot from a corner is blocked after Laurent Koscielny puts the ball behind. Some uncertain goalkeeping from Ospina almost presents Chelsea with another chance, but Arsenal eventually clear their lines.

39 min 20:24 Alexandre Lacazette turns Christensen after a terrific clipped ball over the top from Elneny. The Frenchman fails to properly bring it under control and Azpilicueta snuffs out the danger.

42 min 20:22 Another lovely leave from Hazard presents Willian with an opportunity. Monreal does just enough to force the Brazilian to skew his shot wide of Ospina's left-hand post.

45 min 20:18 Arsenal look to launch a swift counter-attack after defending a couple of quickfire Chelsea corners and Hazard, who is used to being fouled in these sorts of situations, picks up the evening's first booking for bringing down Ozil.

47 min 20:16 Arsenal back on level terms within five minutes in comical fashion. Monreal's header from an Ozil corner takes a double deflection off the heads of Alonso and Antonio Rudiger before ending up in the back of the net. That will go down as an own goal from the desperately unlucky German.

50 min 20:13 Caballero looks like he will be fine to continue. No Chelsea debut for third-stringer Eduardo. Moses touches a searching cross from Hector Bellerin behind for a corner.

53 min 20:11 Arsenal look to hit straight back as Iwobi releases Jack Wilshere and Caballero rushes out to make the block. He then reacts quickly to claw the ball away from Monreal, hurting his knee in the process. The Chelsea physios are summoned.