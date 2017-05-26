Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the finals of the 2017 FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday (27 May). The Blues are looking to complete the domestic double after being crowned Premier League champions earlier in the week, while the north London club can become the most successful club in FA Cup history by picking up their 13th title, one more than Manchester United.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 5.30pm GMT. Live TV coverage is available on BBC and BT Sport. Radio commentary is available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Arsenal can become the most successful team in England by winning the FA Cup for the 13th time in their history, but that is likely to be a far away thought as their primary reason to win the competition will be to add some sheen to a campaign that has been dreadful in every respect.

The Gunners finished fifth and missed out on a place in next season's Champions League for the first time since Arsene Wenger took charge in 1996. They are also facing the prospect of losing their key players like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil owing to their absence in Europe elite club competition.

Wenger's future at the club also remains uncertain with the coach's contract expiring in the summer. It could be the Frenchman's final game for the club if he decides to end his reign in north London.

Arsenal could be in for a summer of change, but a third FA Cup title in four years will certainly give the team a boost going into next season and also help in keep the supporters relatively happy after a dreadful campaign.

The odds, however, are stacked against the Gunners as they have been hit by a sudden injury crisis in defence. Per Mertesacker, who has played just 37 minutes of football this entire campaign and 21-year-old Rob Holding are the manager's only fit centre-backs at the moment. Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel are ruled out while Shkodran Mustafi is a doubt.

Chelsea, on other hand, are on the opposite end of the spectrum. They are high on confidence after having been recently crowned the champions of England, and will come into the game as the favourites. Antonio Conte can complete the domestic double in his first season in-charge of the Blues similar to what Wenger did in his first full season in charge of Arsenal.

The Italian coach has reinvigorated the Chelsea side this season after they finished 10th last season, as they won 30 of their 38 games on the way to the title. Conte has a fully fit squad to choose from going into the game against the Gunners and has the very welcome headache of having a number of options in each position.

Chelsea have won three of the last four meetings against Arsenal, with the sole defeat coming at the Emirates back in September last year.

What managers say

Arsene Wenger: "It will not be my last match because whatever happens I will stay in football. Would it be a nice farewell? No, what I want is to win the next game. I love to win and I love to do well for my club. I want to win the cup for my club. It's not about me, it's about us winning the trophy and giving everything to achieve it," via Eurosport.

Antonio Conte: "To win the title this season becomes great. This season can become fantastic if we are able to win the FA Cup. We must find the right motivation. It's important for us to celebrate, but then to find the right fire in our soul to be ready to work very hard this week to prepare and to feel in the right way this game.

This is a great opportunity to win and to do the double. If you ask me who is the favourite now, I can tell (you) it's Arsenal [who are favourites]," via Eurosport.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Arsenal win: 7/2

Draw: 27/10

Chelsea win: 3/4

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Alexis, Ozil; Welbeck.

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Matic, Kante, Alonso; Hazard, Costa, Pedro.