Live 17.30 BST - Arsenal vs Chelsea London rivals go head-to-head in the 136th FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium

Antonio Conte aiming to win the double in his first season with Chelsea, who claimed their sixth league title earlier this month

Arsenal, who missed out on qualification for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, are making a record 20th appearance in the final

Victory for the Gunners in what could be the final game of Arsene Wenger's 21-year reign would see them move one clear of Manchester United with 13 FA Cup wins

Wenger aiming to overtake George Ramsay as the most successful manager in FA Cup history with his third triumph in the last four seasons and a seventh overall

Now 17:00 Despite rumours that he will sign a new two-year contract, Wenger has insisted publicly that he does not know if this will be his last game in charge of Arsenal. However, he defiantly claimed that it would not be his final match in football. In an interview with Football Focus that was broadcast earlier today, the Frenchman described some of the treatment and lack of respect shown towards him this season as a "disgrace"... I don't mind criticism because we are in a public job. I believe there's a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don't deserve. The lack of respect from some has been a disgrace and I will never accept that. I will never forget it. The behaviour of some people during the season, that is what hurts me most. It's not my person that is hurt but the impeccable image of the club around the world. That kind of behaviour does not reflect what Arsenal is. A strong club is a club that makes a decision. It is wrong that in modern society it is not a question of whether a decision is right but whether it is popular. That has nothing to do with competence. People with responsibility have to make the right decision.

11 min 16:49 A player of Mertesacker's advancing years must have at least some experience of playing in a back three, right? Wrong... I have never played in a back three, honestly. When I was young I started in a back four and that was my position from then on for the last 15 years. Everyone starts from zero with that new system. It means small adjustments but what it comes down to is knowing what the others are doing and giving them information that they know what you're doing. Communication is the key in that system, even more.

14 min 16:45 Chelsea line up as expected, with outgoing captain John Terry on the bench for his farewell appearance. There will be no narcissistic 26th minute substitution/guard of honour in a game of this magnitude. Nemanja Matic gets the nod ahead of Cesc Fabregas and Willian makes way for Pedro.

20 min 16:39 Mertesacker joins Holding and Monreal in a 3-4-2-1 system and Ospina starts ahead of Cech, who does indeed make the bench. Oxlade-Chamberlain comes in at left wing-back with Gibbs out. Mustafi remains sidelined and Sanchez features from the off.

30 min 16:29 Supporters make their way down Wembley Way. A certain Reading-supporting live blogger will be embarking upon that same iconic walk before Monday's Championship play-off final, but I'm trying not to think about that for now...

34 min 16:25 It was also widely reported last night that Wenger intends to drop Petr Cech and start second-choice goalkeeper David Ospina. Cech, who is set to be on the bench after sustaining what has been described as a slight knock in training, is said to be "devastated" about the decision.

39 min 16:20 Chelsea have been blessed with another clean bill of health, although Arsenal are dealing with something of a defensive injury crisis ahead of today's final. Laurent Koscielny begins a three-match suspension after being sent off for an inexplicably rash challenge on Enner Valencia during last weekend's 3-1 victory over Everton, while Gabriel Paulista is expected to miss between six to eight weeks with a knee injury that saw him stretchered off in the same game. Shkodran Mustafi remains doubtful due to a concussion, meaning that Per Mertesacker could be in line to make his first start of the season alongside young Rob Holding and left-back Nacho Monreal in a three-man defence. The lesser-spotted club captain played the final 37 minutes of that irrelevant defeat of the Toffees. Kieran Gibbs (thigh) may also miss out, while long-term absentee Santi Cazorla is obviously still sidelined. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and star man Alexis Sanchez are both expected to shake off hamstring issues.

50 min 16:10 There is a highly visible and unprecedented armed police presence at Wembley this weekend following Monday night's shocking terrorist attack in Manchester that killed 22 and injured dozens more. Fans were told to arrive early to avoid delays, with thorough searches being conducted outside the stadium. Supporters were also encouraged not to bring any bags or unnecessary items with them.