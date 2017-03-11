Arsenal will welcome giant-killers Lincoln City to the Emirates Stadium in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday (11 March).

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 5.30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BT Sport 2 and 2 HD. Radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Arsenal are under tremendous pressure despite being the favourites when they take on Lincoln City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. The Gunners are going through the worst phase of their season, and are in danger of total capitulation when they face the non-league outfit.

Arsene Wenger's team were knocked out of the Premier League title race after losing three of their last four league games, which was followed by total humiliation in the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich where they were beaten 10-2 on aggregate over two legs. The Frenchman has not been under such pressure too many times during his 20-year reign in north London and calls for his exit have begun to become louder from a section of supporters and a loss to the FA Cup giant-killers could be the final straw.

Wenger is unlikely to play too many youngsters from the start and is likely to go with an experienced lineup to avoid the possibility of an upset. Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi are doubts for the game after they picked up an illness prior to the game against Bayern, while Ozil is also set to be assessed. Per Mertesacker could be in line for his first start of the campaign and could partner Rob Holding in central defence.

Lincoln City became the second non-league outfit since Queens Park Rangers in 1914 to make the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and they are hoping to continue their giant-killing run which has seen them conquer Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion and Premier League outfit Burnley along the way.

Danny Cowley has called on Wenger to play his strongest lineup as they prepare for one of the biggest games in their club's history. The Gunners are at their most vulnerable at the moment and the Imps will not have a better chance of causing one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history. They have shown in their previous matches that they are up for a fight, and are likely to cause problems to Arsenal during the 90 minutes, with Wembley awaiting the winner.

What Managers Say

Arsene Wenger [on recent criticism from fans]: "I have worked very hard for 20 years to make our fans happy and when you lose the games, I understand they are not happy.

"I do not want to judge that, I am not able to. I live in my daily work with my complete commitment.

"I think I've shown since I'm here that first of all I love this club, that I'm loyal to this club and that I make the right decisions for this club," via BBC Sport.

Danny Cowley: "He's forgotten more than I know. He's a pioneer. We've got huge respect for him as a man and as a manager.

"If we get on the right side of the result, it would be the biggest upset in the history of the greatest cup competition in the world," via BBC Sport.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Arsenal win: 1/12

1/12 Draw: 12

12 Lincoln win: 28

Team News

Arsenal

Possible XI: Ospina; Gabriel, Mertesacker, Holding, Gibbs; Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez; Perez.

Lincoln City

Possible XI: Farman; Wood, Waterfall, Raggett, Habergham; Arnold, Woodyard, Power, Hawkridge; Muldoon, Rhead.