Live Kick-off: 4:30pm Arsenal hoping to win this competition for the first time in since 1993.

Pep Guardiola out to win his first piece of silverware in England this afternoon.

Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil expected to be in contention for the Gunners this afternoon after recovering from injury and illness respectively.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan ineligible after appearance for Manchester United in quarter-finals but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected to start.

Gabriel Jesus in contention to make his first appearance of 2018.

4 min 15:10 Guardiola on Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus starting: "I think they will be ready to play, if I let them. They will be fit. Leroy because he is a little bit better and Gabriel because it is mentality. "He is a young guy and he is strong. He is a guy who will be ready."

6 min 15:08 The blow of losing Sterling could be softened somewhat by the return of Gabriel Jesus, however. The Brazil international has not featured in 2018 due to a knee injury but Pep Guardiola told reporters this week he believes the forward will be ready. Leroy Sane marked his return from injury in the FA Cup defeat to Wigan Athletic, looking slightly off the pace and was replaced at half-time. Pep feels both he and Jesus will be ready for today's challenge.

9 min 15:05 The big injury development today; Manchester City are set to be without Raheem Sterling this afternoon. The England international suffered a hamstring injury in Champions League clash against Basel with Pep Guardiola reportedly wary of aggravating the problem further. Having scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, his presence will be missed.