Live Bernardo Silva curls City into lead inside opening quarter-of-an-hour.

David Silva doubles lead after Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero combine.

Arsenal confirm game will go ahead despite freezing conditions and snow in north London.

Manchester City need six wins to win the Premier League title.

Clash comes four days after Carabao Cup final which City won 3-0.

Arsene Wenger's future under intense scrutiny after Wembley defeat.

1 min 20:33 Half time: Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City Do not adjust your screens, you are not following a re-run of the Carabao Cup final. City lead by the same scoreline as they beat the Gunners on Sunday, but before we have even reached the second 45 minutes. Goals for both Silvas and Leroy sane for City. Arsenal have been as insipid as the home attendance, which must be their lowest of the season. Boos welcome the half-time whistle, and the gloom shows no sign of lifting for Arsene Wenger.

2 min 20:31 Into two added minutes at The Emirates. Ederson holds a shot from Xhaka as Arsenal try to muster something at the end of this half. Let the boos commence.

7 min 20:26 Cech saves from Aguero at close range. City look like scoring every time they get the ball.

9 min 20:24 Laurent Koscielny smashes the ball out of play under no pressure at the back. It has been that kind of night for Arsenal. But don't forget that City have been simply awesome.

15 min 20:18 GOAL! Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City (Leroy Sane) Hot knife, butter, etc etc. David Silva, Aguero, De Bryune and Bernardo Silva all combine to find sane, whose heavy touch wrong-foots Cech and rolls into the corner. Pick a number, City. Those Arsenal fans who have shown up are displaying their discontent.

21 min 20:12 Cech does very well to prevent Arsenal going two up. De Bruyne whips in a free-kick from the left, with the Czech keeps out and almost tees up Aguero but the offside flag goes up. A lucky escape for the hosts.

25 min 20:08 Better from Arsenal and this has been a good reaction to the opening goal. Bellerin crosses from the right and Ramsey brings it down and forces Ederson into a good save up to his right.

28 min 20:05 Ederson turns behind Granit Xhaka's free-kick, won after Nicolas Otamendi stopped an Arsenal counter-attack with a clinical foul on Danny Welbeck.

34 min 20:00 GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City (Bernardo Silva) Brilliant from the Portugal international. Leroy Sane moves the ball on to Silva, who cuts inside and with almost no backlift lifts the ball into the corner from 18 yards. No 200th clean sheet for Cech and City lead Arsenal, again.

39 min 19:54 Vincent Kompany almost puts through his own net. Aaron Ramsey crosses from the right and the Belgian's body shape is all wrong and he needs Ederson to be alert to keep out his goal-bound effort.

41 min 19:53 Here is a better idea of how sparsely populated The Emirates is tonight, thanks to our reported Eduardo Fdez-Abascal. LÃ­neas azules por la nieve y pocos valientes en las gradas del Emirates. No recuerdo un partido con mas frÃ­o en 7 temporadas cubriendo la Premier League. pic.twitter.com/LhgzdSV1Ox — Eduardo Fdez-Abascal (@efabascalUK) March 1, 2018

45 min 19:49 There is a 'League Cup third round home to a League Two club' feel about tonight's atmosphere and attendance at The Emirates. The away end is full to the brim meanwhile, despite the several hundred miles they have had to travel.

47 min 19:47 So has the snow contributed to this no-show from Arsenal's fans, or is this a reaction to the weekend and the campaign as a whole? No doubt Wenger will fall-back on the inclement conditions as an excuse.

52 min 19:42 Anyway, teams on their way out at The Emirates. It is just a game.

52 min 19:42 Martin Keown has just kicked off at The Sun journalist Neil Ashton during an exchange on BBC Radio Five Live. The tabloid writer, and current presenter of Sky Sports' Football Writers on TV show, had criticized Arsene Wenger and the lack of leaders in the dressing room. But the response was quite astonishing. The ex-England defender said: "Have you been drinking tonight? You didn't last long working for Sky did you? "Maybe you should be presenting programmes, is that what you want to do on this show? "Some of us show some respect and some dignity, maybe you should do the same?"

1 hr 19:33 "Hope we fall apart tonight" and "I want a 1-0 loss tonight" are some of the views coming from a collection of Arsenal fans tonight. That is an insight into the feeling around the Gunners right now. And if they concede an early goal tonight, who knows what reception Wenger and co might get. It could get toxic very, very quickly.

1 hr 19:28 Shkodran Mustafi and Sergio Aguero do battle again tonight, after the German was heavily criticised for his woeful defending against City on Sunday. Aguero will go to 200 City goals if he finds the net tonight, as he tends to do against Arsenal. But how will Mustafi react, having been targetted by many critics after his display at Wembley?