Liverpool vs Huddersfield
Jurgen Klopp said he would make a late decision on the fitness of Philippe Coutinho, who missed training on Thursday with an adductor injury.
Third-string goalkeeper Danny Ward is nursing a back issue, although Georginio Wijnaldum has declared himself available after missing the 4-1 thumping by Tottenham with a knee complaint.
Liverpool expect Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane to return after the next international break, but it remains to be seen when Nathaniel Clyne will be in a position to make his first appearance of the campaign.
For Huddersfield, Elias Kachunga trained all week despite being taken off in the shock 2-1 win over Manchester United with a back injury. Fellow forward Collin Quaner could also feature after shaking off a calf problem and playing for the Under-23s on Monday.
However, Philip Billing is set to miss 12 weeks after undergoing surgery on the ankle blow that saw him stretchered off at Swansea. Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic remain out, as does Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer.
Let's quickly run you through all the latest team news for our two feature games...
Arsenal vs Swansea
Arsenal will remain without Shkodran Mustafi, Danny Welbeck, David Ospina and Santi Cazorla this afternoon, although Calum Chambers is now back training after a hip injury.
Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony are not ready to return for Swansea and left-back Martin Olsson picked up a hamstring problem during the first half of Tuesday's Carabao Cup fourth round defeat to Manchester United.
Kyle Bartley, who damaged knee ligaments in August, remains a long-term absentee.
Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to IBTimes UK's latest live coverage of the Premier League.
The eagerly anticipated lunchtime kick-off between Manchester United and Tottenham continues at Old Trafford, although here our attentions turn to the five-strong slate of mid-afternoon games.
The main focus of this live text will be centred on events at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal will attempt to rack up a 10th successive home league win against a struggling Swansea side that have fared better on the road so far this term.
We will also endeavour to keep you fully abreast of the action on Merseyside as best pals Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner put their friendship to one side for 90 minutes in a clash between Liverpool and Huddersfield Town.
Free-scoring leaders Manchester City also seek to extend their lead at the top-flight summit and equal the points record after 10 matches of a Premier League season (28) by winning at West Brom.
Slaven Bilic's job prospects could hinge on a London derby and early relegation six-pointer between Crystal Palace and West Ham, while high-flying Watford entertain out-of-form Stoke at Vicarage Road.
