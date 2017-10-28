Todayâ€™s team news for #ARSSWA is inâ€¦ Hereâ€™s how the #Swans will line up! pic.twitter.com/DYQ5j7HRdv

Here it is - our team for #AFCvSCFC pic.twitter.com/WCa1y1xXZ4

Liverpool vs Huddersfield

Jurgen Klopp said he would make a late decision on the fitness of Philippe Coutinho, who missed training on Thursday with an adductor injury.

Third-string goalkeeper Danny Ward is nursing a back issue, although Georginio Wijnaldum has declared himself available after missing the 4-1 thumping by Tottenham with a knee complaint.

Liverpool expect Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane to return after the next international break, but it remains to be seen when Nathaniel Clyne will be in a position to make his first appearance of the campaign.

For Huddersfield, Elias Kachunga trained all week despite being taken off in the shock 2-1 win over Manchester United with a back injury. Fellow forward Collin Quaner could also feature after shaking off a calf problem and playing for the Under-23s on Monday.

However, Philip Billing is set to miss 12 weeks after undergoing surgery on the ankle blow that saw him stretchered off at Swansea. Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic remain out, as does Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer.