Arsenal host Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday, 31 January, as the Gunners look to keep pace with leaders Chelsea, who face Liverpool at Anfield on the same day.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. Highlights of the game will be available on BBC MOTD on BBC One from 10.45pm GMT.

Overview

Arsenal have started 2017 on a good note, unbeaten until date in all competitions and currently second in the table, albeit eight points behind leaders Chelsea. The Gunners come into the game having beaten Southampton 5-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup, making 10 changes from their 2-1 win over Burnley.

Manager Arsene Wenger will not be on the sidelines, having been slammed with a four-match touchline ban for pushing the fourth official. Francis Coquelin, Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil will come back into the side after being left out against Southampton, while Theo Walcott also has a chance to feature after scoring a hat-trick at the St Mary's.

Watford lost the reverse fixture 3-1 and have failed to win in their last seven league encounters with the Gunners, conceding 19 goals in the process. They are going through a woeful run in the league, without a win in their last seven games, losing three and drawing four in the process. They come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Millwall in the FA Cup, which led to a massive outpouring of anger by manager Walter Mazzarri.

Watford could give debuts to Mauro Zarate and M'Baye Niang, while Valon Behrami may be fit after a back injury. Costel Pantilimon is out with an ankle injury and Jose Holebas is not available as he is serving a ban.

What Managers Say

Arsene Wenger on M'Baye Niang: "I know Niang well because he played for Caen and we had him here [on trial]. He's a very talented striker individually, and he can create chances. He's very strong as well physically, and very quick. I think he will be a major asset for them. He's on loan from AC Milan and we have to keep him quiet because he's a guy who can do something special." (via Arsenal)

Walter Mazzarri: "First of all, I want to say that yesterday I was very upset immediately after the game. Because I understand how upset the fans were feeling this game, I made some comments that were immediately after the game. I want to congratulate Millwall for the performance and now we have to think regarding our side. We have to react immediately. We have the chance to do it and obtain as soon as possible our first objective. This is what I wanted to say. We want to do it in the most positive manner." (via EuroSport)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Arsenal win: 2/9

2/9 Draw: 6

6 Watford win: 14

Team News

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey; Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud

Watford

Possible XI: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos, Janmaat; Capoue, Doucoure; Cleverley, Deeney, Okaka, Niang