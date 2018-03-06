Coveted Brazil starlet Arthur has admitted that he is "anxious" to complete his proposed transfer to Barcelona after weekend Gremio officials arrived in Spain to finalise the terms of the deal.

Chelsea, Manchester United [Daily Mail] and even Real Madrid [Marca] have been linked with the 21-year-old midfielder in recent months but Barcelona have been seen as the frontrunners in the race since the player was photographed in a Blaugrana shirt alongside club technical secretary Robert Fernandez in December.

Speculation cooled during the January transfer window but last month Sport reported that Fernandez had travelled to Brazil again to iron out the terms of a deal which could rise to €40m (£35.4m, $49.3m) with add-ons.

The Spanish publication said that Barcelona would pay €30m plus €10m extra in variables after agreeing to keep the midfielder at Gremio until the January transfer window of 2019.

On Monday (5 March) Gremio CEO Carlos Amodeo confirmed that he had arrived in Spain and was set to meet with officials from Barcelona in order finalised the details of that deal.

"We are waiting to know the time but we will meet with Pep Segura and Òscar Grau," Amodeo told Mundo Deportivo from his hotel in Barcelona.

"We had good harmony in the meetings [with Robert Fernandez] in Brazil but there is some points to discuss with them. The transfer would be for January 2019, there would be no clause that would allow [Barcelona] to advance the signing of Arthur for this summer."

And Arthur hopes that the meeting between the clubs goes well for all parties after admitting that he is already "anxious" to become a new Barcelona player.

"I'm anxious to go to Barça. Of course the situation generates anxiety. It's normal, but I've got my head in place. I've brought my family to be with me, it's an important moment and nothing's better than having your family by your side," Arthur said during Fan Day event with Gremio supporters as quoted by Sport.

"I speak daily with my agent and with the people at Gremio. I have a really good relationship with the board, given I have been at the club for six years. There's no one I don't get on with or who I don't speak to. I have a good, transparent relationship (with the club),

"Now we have to wait. I am sure that everyone is working hard so that the situation has a happy ending. Everything is in the hands of the two clubs, I am convinced the deal will be good for all parties, that's the most important thing."

Arthur cannot complete his transfer to Barcelona yet with Ernesto Valverde having already the maximum three non-EU players in his squad in the form of Phillipe Coutinho, Paulinho and Yerry Mina.

Yet, Arthur's compatriot Coutinho recently revealed that he is set to apply for Portuguese nationality through his wife as to make space for an extra non-EU player in the Catalan's ranks.

The midfielder is expected to stay at Gremio for the remainder of 2018 and says that, once the deal is completed, he will take Spanish lessons in order to facilitate his adaptation to the La Liga giants.

"I've still not started a course because there's nothing signed. Until Gremio say there's a good deal for them and for me, I will be focused on my current team," Arthur added.

"I am grateful to Gremio because they invested and bet on me, so with my transfer I feel obliged to help them with their financial difficulties. I have insisted that Gremio be well remunerated. If everything goes through, it will be good for Gremio and for everyone."