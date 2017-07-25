Supermarket chain Asda has withdrawn one of its own-brand nappy ranges after a family complained their baby suffered a reaction to the product.

Jordan Bartliff, from South Yorkshire, put images showing his premature son's red and blistered skin on Facebook as he lay in hospital.

The father is warning other parents he fears there is a "bad batch" of the Little Angels nappies, which are aimed at newborns.

Bartliff said his child, who he does not name, had been wearing Little Angels newborn nappies for three weeks "with no problems whatsoever" and that "he's not allergic to them".

But he said that following what appeared to be a "chemical reaction" his son, born five weeks premature, had needed hospital treatment on Saturday morning (22 July) and was moved on to a ventilator after experiencing breathing difficulties.

"I wouldn't want it happening to any other little soul, so please be vigilant and careful with these nappies as it obviously is a bad batch," he added.

His Facebook post received more than 22,000 reactions and over 70,000 shares.

Asda's vice president of own brand Lizzy Massey said: "Our hearts go out to the Bartliff family and hope their baby son makes a full recovery soon.

"We're in touch with his dad and have collected the nappies so that we can test them along with others in the batch. We are still investigating.

"We take our responsibility to parents most seriously and as a precaution we have decided to remove our Little Angels newborn nappies from sale until we know why this happened."

'Customers should be assured that our Little Angels newborn nappies are made in a completely closed, automated environment and thoroughly tested to make sure they meet our quality and safety standards.'