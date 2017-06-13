Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has revealed his desire for outgoing Chelsea captain John Terry to join him on the south coast this summer. Terry is currently looking for his next club after ending his long and illustrious spell at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a number of sides both in England and overseas.

The 36-year-old has not ruled out the possibility of retiring from football but is keen to continue his playing career, and Begovic, who played with Terry in west London for two seasons before joining Bournemouth for a fee of £10m last month, is keen to link up with the veteran defender again.

"If he fancies Bournemouth it would be great to have him there,"Begovic told The Daily Mail. "He's a great player and a great guy as well, so from that point of view it would be really, really good.

"He's obviously the best defender ever in the Premier League. He's a legend at Chelsea and he deserves the right to make the right decision for himself and his family. I hope he does whatever is right for him and he's happy with the decision, and I wish him all the best for the future."

Despite Terry's lack of game-time for Chelsea last season - he only managed 494 minutes of Premier League action as Antonio Conte's side secured the title - the former England skipper still has a number of clubs interested in his services.

Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion were heavily linked with moves for him earlier this year, while Aston Villa have also registered their interest in recent days. Bournemouth have already agreed a deal to sign an English veteran this summer, with Jermain Defoe set to ply his trade for the Cherries for the second time in his career.

Despite Terry's exit, Chelsea still have a wealth of defensive options at their disposal. Cesar Aziplicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake are all more than capable of operating at the heart of the defence, but that has not stopped the Chelsea hierarchy from sounding out a potential deal for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, with Conte keen to reunite with the Italy international.