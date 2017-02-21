A light aircraft carrying five people has crashed in Melbourne, Australia and burst into a ball of flames.

The plane took off from Essendon airport at 9am local time on Tuesday (21 February), but suffered engine failure shortly after taking off.

The pilot, believed to be in his 60s, made a mayday call before crashing into a local shopping centre, next to a busy motorway in the heart of the east Australian city.

Over 60 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze after the plane punched a hole in the side of the building, also setting fire to nearby cars.

Black plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away as emergency services worked to get the fire under control.

Details of injuries or deaths are yet to be confirmed.

More to follow

