Australia will take on Bangladesh in the fifth match of the 2017 Champions Trophy at Kennington Oval, London on 5 June, Monday.

The world champions faced New Zealand in the first match of the tournament in Birmingham. Bad weather meant there was no sufficient time to decide the outcome and both sides had to settle for a point.

New Zealand managed 291 runs in 45 overs after the match was reduced. In reply, Australia were given a target of 235 runs in 33 overs as per the Duckworth-Lewis method. Steven Smith's side managed 53 runs after losing three wickets in nine overs.

Australia will be hoping they can seal the first win of the Champions Trophy when they take on the Asian side on Monday. A defeat could possibly end their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Bangladesh suffered a defeat at the hands of host nation England in the opening match. England won the toss and Eoin Morgan elected to bowl first. Tamim Iqbal's 128 and Mushfiqur Rahim's 79 saw the Asian side post a target of 306 runs.

The Three Lions had no trouble in chasing the target as Joe Root's unbeaten 133 helped England clinch the first win of the tournament. Bangladesh will be looking to bounce back from the defeat, when they face Australia in their second Group A clash.

Team News

Australia

Possible XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Matthew Wade (wk), John Hastings, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh

Possible XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

