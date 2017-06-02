Australia will take on New Zealand in the second match of the 2017 Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on 2 June, Friday.

The World Champions and the Black Caps have won the tournament on two occasions in 2006 and 2000 respectively. The last time these two sides faced each other in the major tournament was in the 50-over format was in the final of the 2015 ICC World Cup, which was won by Australia.

Steven Smith will lead Australia and he has a very balanced side, both in terms of bat and bowl. David Warner and Aaron Finch will lead the batting attack, while Mitchell Starc will have a key role to play in his side's bowling division.

New Zealand also have depth in their batting and are very impressive with the ball as well. The Kiwis are led by Kane Williamson and he has to play the captain's role in helping his side win the Champions Trophy.

Australia and New Zealand are the favourites to win the tournament in England and Wales. However, the only chance of doing it is by finishing Group A in the two top and will face competition from the hosts.

Both Australia and New Zealand are pitted in Group A, along with England and Bangladesh. The Three Lions defeated the Asian side to win the opening match of the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy.

Prediction

Australia to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Australia to win: 1/2

New Zealand to win: 13/8

Team News

Australia

Possible XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Matthew Wade (wk), John Hastings, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand

Possible XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Corey Anderson, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 10:30am GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 broadcasting TV channels: