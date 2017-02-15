Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez has admitted that the La Liga giants are willing to sign a right-back following the disappointing long-term injury to Aleix Vidal. Reports in Spain are claiming that the Catalans have already had an offer turned down by Eibar for a loan transfer of Ander Capa until the end of the campaign.

Vidal barely played during the first part of the campaign but had managed to rescue the situation, serving as backup for Sergi Roberto. However, the former Sevilla wing-back is set to miss the remainder of the campaign after sustaining a serious ankle injury during the weekend victory over Alaves.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique disclosed earlier this week the club was considering signing a replacement, as La Liga rules allowed clubs to make an emergency acquisition when a player is ruled out for more than five months.

However, the options are limited as the new signing either has to be from La Liga or a free agent currently without a team.

The Barcelona technical secretary has now suggested that the club are already working on it, but ruled out the possibility of signing free agents like; Martin Caceres, Jose Bosingwa or Maicon.

"We have had a disgrace. Vidal was playing very well and was contributing a lot to the team. We can sign someone to replace him but we have to think very well about it because it has to be someone who improve the team," Fernandez said to TV3 just before Barcelona's humiliating 4-0 defeat to PSG in the first-leg of the Champions League last-16.

"There are few options. We have to be realistic. They have to be players from La Liga because those who are currently unemployed have no rhythm and would struggle to adapt in time for the remaining four months. But we are always ready to do anything."

Jonny Castro, Mario Gaspar or Antonio Rukavina have also been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent days but Eibar right-back Capa has reportedly emerged as the new stand-out replacement to fill Vidal's gap at the Nou Camp.

However, AS is reporting that Barcelona have already had a preliminary offer rejected for the services of the Spaniard on loan.

The 25-year-old has a €10m (£8.5m, $10.6m) release clause in his contract and, during the January transfer window, AS reported that Eibar had rejected a €8m bid from Watford to lure the right-back to the Premier League.