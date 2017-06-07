Lucas Digne will still be a Barcelona player next season, according to the defender's agent who insists the club are not looking to move him on during the summer transfer window.

The France international signed for the club last summer to provide competition at left-back for Jordi Alba, but was limited to just 16 La Liga appearances having struggled to fit into Luis Enrique's plans last season.

Ernesto Valverde's arrival at the club has raised further questions over his future with the Spanish news outlet Sport naming the former Lille youngster as one of five players who will leave the Nou Camp this summer, adding Lyon are now ready to offer him a route back to France.

Digne himself has recently insisted he is determined to stay and fight for his spot at the club with his agent adamant he will not pursue a move elsewhere in the coming months.

"Lucas is happy with Barca and the club is happy with him," Mikkel Beck told Football Whispers. "Right now, he is with the France squad and enjoying the thought about an exciting future in the greatest club in the world. Barca is his only focus."

Beck added: "There are always a lot of rumours about big clubs and big players and Lucas Digne is a great player even though he is still only 23. He has already achieved a lot at a young age having played more than 110 games for clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Barcelona.

"So of course, that puts him on the top of the list for a lot of big clubs. But the rumours are not relevant. He will stay with Barcelona."

Digne is the second player whose agent has emerged to deny claims a move away from Barcelona is looming for their client.

Arda Turan, another named on the list of players to be sold by Sport, has been persistently linked with a move to Arsenal with Mundo Deportivo insisting in May that the Gunners remained in pole position to secure his services

But on Monday, Turan's agent came out to deny those reports after assuring that both his client and Barcelona officials want the midfielder to be part of Valverde's plans next season.

"Arda is not going anywhere. Barcelona's directors are happy with him," Ahmet Bulut told the Spanish daily sports newspaper AS.

"We haven't spoken to any club about a transfer. The stories that have come out in the media that he will be leaving have annoyed Arda. And nor has it gone down well with board members at the club; Arda Turan will see out his contract. He will stay at Barça until 2020."