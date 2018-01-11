Arsenal have joined Inter Milan and Celta Vigo in their pursuit for out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara.

The Brazilian midfielder is not in manager Ernesto Valverde's plans following his return from a long-term injury and the Catalan giants are said to be ready to sanction his transfer during the ongoing January transfer window.

Rafinha is keen to play regular first-team football after returning from a meniscus injury as he is keen to get back into the reckoning for Brazil's 23-man World Cup squad and add to his two appearances for the Selecao. But Philippe Coutinho's arrival from Liverpool earlier this month is likely to further reduce his chances of playing under Valverde.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the current La Liga leaders are ready to allow him to leave in January with Inter said to be leading the chase for his signature. The Serie A giants are said to be looking at a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer and Barcelona is said to be expecting a fee of around €20m (£17.7m, $23.8m).

La Liga club Vigo are another club interested in signing the midfielder with sporting director Felipe Minambres confirming that they are in contact with Rafinha with regards to a return to the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos. The 24-year-old, who is contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2020, spent time on loan with Vigo during the 2013/14 campaign.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are late entrants into the race with Catalunya Radio, via Sport, reporting that the Gunners are also maintaining an interest in signing the Brazilian midfielder in January. Wenger is facing a minor injury crisis in midfield with Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and Mesut Ozil injured and with Francis Coquelin heading to Valencia, he could be looking at bringing in further reinforcements.

Arda Turan is another player linked with a move away from Barcelona with Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir touted to be his potential destination. The La Liga giants are open to allowing the former Atletico Madrid playmaker to leave after he failed to meet expectations following his move in 2016.

Turan has not played a single minute of football this season and Basaksehir confirmed that they had held a positive meeting with the player about a move. However, according to Sport, despite the Catalans being desperate to get him off their wage bill, they will not let him leave for a nominal fee and will demand at least €10m. Moreover, they are looking for a permanent solution and not a loan deal.