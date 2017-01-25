Barcelona's anticipated summer move for Joao Cancelo looks to be in limbo after reports in Spain claimed the Valencia right-back is likely to leave Los Che before the end of the current transfer window. Mundo Deportivo reports that the young defender has "two or three offers" from the Premier League and is considering a move now after having previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The 22-year-old Portugal international has been linked with a move to Barcelona since target Hector Bellerin decided to commit his long-term future to Arsenal by signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Cancelo has also garnered a reputation as one of the most promising full-backs in Europe since his 2015 move from Benfica to Valencia. His attacking skills also seem a perfect fit for the gap left by the summer departure of Dani Alves from the Nou Camp.

Marca reported in October that both Manchester United and Manchester City had also been attracted by Cancelo's versatility as Pep Guardiola was looking to bolster his defence with an attacking-minded player.

But in December Sport reported that Barcelona were set to win the race for his services after reaching an agreement with Cancelo's agent Jorge Mendes for the player to move to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Sport claimed that Chelsea and Bayern Munich had also expressed an interest in the Portugal international but Barcelona had won the race as the player wanted to join them – and was ready to wait until the end of the current season to fulfil his ambition.

But the saga could be set for a new twist after earlier this week Cancelo reportedly demanded to leave Valencia before the end of the current transfer window.

Valencia Radio show Tiempo de Descuento broke the news on Tuesday and Mundo Deportivo is now reporting that they have confirmed that Cancelo has changed his mind after being forced to play on the wings in recent games to make space for Martin Montoya in the right-back position.

Mundo Deportivo added that despite his move to Barcelona seeming close weeks ago it is now "up in the air" as he is considering proposals from "two or three" unnamed Premier League clubs with a view to joining them before the end of the current transfer window.

The report claims that the defender would even consider a loan deal but Valencia are instead likely to part company with him on a permanent basis should any club agree to pay around €25m (£21.4m, $26.9m) for his services.

Cancelo would like to join Barcelona but a move to the Nou Camp in the current transfer window is ruled out as the Catalans cannot afford to make any investment without selling someone else first.

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez also revealed earlier this week that the club have decided to keep Aleix Vidal until the end of the season to operate in the right-back role alongside the versatile Sergi Roberto.