Barcelona face a must-win clash against Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 at Camp Nou on 11 January.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 8.15pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Barcelona need to beat Athletic Bilbao to progress to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey after they suffered a 2-1 loss at San Mames in last week's first leg. The Catalan giants have won their last three home games at an aggregate score of 15-1.

Luis Enrique has no fresh injury concerns. Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.

Athletic Bilbao's three-match winning run in all competitions came to an end as they were held to a goalless draw by Deportivo Alaves at the weekend. The Basque side have lost seven of their last eight encounters against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga suffered a thigh injury in the Alaves match and will not feature. Ander Iturraspe and Raul Garcia are both suspended.

What managers say

Luis Enrique: "The team deserved more [against Villarreal], we deserved to win, but football is not always fair. Villarreal are a team that try to play, they have quality players. They know their style of play well, with and without the ball. We knew about the difficulty of the game against Villarreal, but we deserved to win. I have nothing more to say to my players, we played a great game." [via Goal]

Ernesto Valverde: "It was a tough game, with a lot of tension, as they all are against Barcelona. We were good in the first half and carried that into the second half. Then [Lionel] Messi scored a great goal. We had to sit deep due to the red cards and ended the game very tired from the pressure we applied. It's not the first time we've played like this against them. We thought it was the best way to play them. Matches in the Camp Nou are very long-winded, but we have a small advantage." [via Football Espana]

Form guide

Barcelona (all competitions): DLWWW

(all competitions): DLWWW Last result: Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao (all competitions): DWWWL

(all competitions): DWWWL Last result: Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Deportivo Alaves

Betting odds (Betfair)

Barcelona win : 1/8

: 1/8 Draw : 7/1

: 7/1 Athletic Bilbao win: 14/1

Team news

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Mascherano, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Iraizoz; Elustondo, Etxeita, Laporte, Balenziaga; Rico, Benat; Susaeta, Williams, Muniain; Aduriz