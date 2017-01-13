Barcelona will look to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host Las Palmas at Camp Nou on 14 January.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 3.15pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 at Camp Nou in midweek to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg and reach the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. The Catalan giants fell further behind Real Madrid in La Liga after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal on 8 January.

Luis Enrique has no major injury concerns. Jasper Cillessen is available again after recovering from a calf injury.

Las Palmas beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 on 10 January, but lost the tie 4-3 on aggregate. Quique Setien's side have only won one of their last nine away matches in all competitions.

Defender Pedro Bigas picked up a knee injury in the Atletico match and is doubtful to feature at Camp Nou.

What managers say

Luis Enrique: "To tell you the truth, I see this version of Barca at the start of 2017 better than the one at the end of 2016. We deserved to go through [to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals], but it's clear that we're not penalising our opponents enough at the moment. We conceded a goal from very little, and to top it off, we weren't precise enough in the last few yards. We were especially effective on the left wing, but ideally both wings should be operating well." [via Football Espana]

Quique Setien: "Atletico's goals were avoidable. There was a chance [to go through] and it was a shame, but we're going home with our heads held high and the satisfaction of beating Atletico at their home. It is not a moral victory, but a real victory. We scored three goals that gave us the honour of winning in a stadium like this." [via Marca]

Form guide

Barcelona (all competitions): WDLWW

(all competitions): WDLWW Last result: Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Bilbao (Copa del Rey)

Las Palmas (all competitions): WWLWL

(all competitions): WWLWL Last result: Atletico Madrid 2-3 Las Palmas (Copa del Rey)

Betting odds (Betfair)

Barcelona win : 1/10

: 1/10 Draw : 10/1

: 10/1 Las Palmas win: 25/1

Team news

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Suarez, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Las Palmas possible XI: Varas; Simon, Lemos, Bigas, Castellano; Gomez, Mesa, Viera; El Zhar, Boateng, Garcia