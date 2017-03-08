- Barcelona attempt to become first club to overturn four-goal deficit in the Champions League.
- PSG bidding to reach quarter-finals for fifth straight season.
- Champions from 1997 Borussia Dortmund aiming for last eight for first time since 2014.
- Benfica aiming for successive quarter-final appearances in European Cup for the first time since 1969.
- Premier League: Manchester City vs Stoke City
And ahead of schedule, the Barcelona team is in....
Teams should be with us in around 20 minutes, but how do we expect both sides to line up? Starting with Barcelona vs PSG.....
Jeremy Mathieu and Aleix Vidal are missing for Barcelona with long term injuries, otherwise Luis Enrique has a fully-fit squad to choose from.
Adrien Rabiot, Angel Di Maria and Thiago Motta are all available for PSG after respective injuries.
Luis Enrique may have decided to take his leave from Barcelona at the end of the season, but the Spaniard is far from done in the Nou Camp hotseat. The Spaniard has won eight trophies from 10 competitions with Barca, and he won't want that record to be hindered by an early exit from the Champions League.
The 4-0 defeat to PSG three weeks ago may have been the beginning of the end for Enrique but the freedom the Catalans have played without since announcing his decision to step down, does give them renewed hope tonight. No side has clawed back a four-goal first leg deficit in the Champions League - but if anyone can an attack of Messi, Neymar and Suarez will certainly give it a fair crack.
In the other European tie, Dortmund will host Benfica hoping to overturn a one-goal lead from the first leg in Portugal. And if that wasn't enough, we'll have updates from the Premier League where Manchester City can go second and eight points behind leaders Chelsea if they beat former manager Mark Hughes' Stoke City.