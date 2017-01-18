Do you often feel like your dog needs to become more cultured? Well, here's your paw-fect opportunity: the world's first tour bus for dogs. Launched on Monday (16 January 2017), the free, customised London Routemaster bus, aptly named K9, depart three times a day (10am, 12pm and 2pm) from Millbank, near the Tate Britain on the South Bank of the Thames, for a 90-minute whistle-stop tour of the best doggy spots the capital has to offer.

The route is a figure of eight, incorporating four parks parks as well as places of interest for dogs and their owners which the on-board commentator will point out during your journey.

The pooches – and their owners – will get the opportunity to disembark and go for a stroll around four specially selected parks during the journey: Hyde Park Corner, Hyde Park Place, Kensington Palace and Green Park.

On board, the commentary will enable owners to learn about London's rich canine history, including the ministerial dogs of Downing Street and the many corgis that have shared Buckingham Palace with the Queen, and the location of London's only dog cemetery.

Owners would also be provided with a handy map of all the dog-friendly pubs, bars and restaurants around the city for owners to refuel post-walk.

The venture is backed by UK insurance company More Than, which is launching a pet care and protection offering that provides all the essential items for a happy and healthy dog.