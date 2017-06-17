The Battle for Marawi

Islamist groups such as Maute, Bangsmoro, Ansar Khilafa and Abu Sayyaf have been able to consolidate their positions on the island, as President Rodrigo Duterte has focused much of his military and police power on his war on drugs. Free from close monitoring, the groups have been free to create strong bonds with Isis.



With foreign fighters – from Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and even Chechnya – arriving on the island, President Duterte faces a situation that could plunge the entire region into crisis.



In 2016, Duterte rejected a ceasefire deal offered by Maute, who are now leading the fight in Marawi. Local press reported at the time that Duterte had challenged the group, which had first threatened to attack the city as far back as December 2016.



The battle now raging in Mindanao began following a failed attempt by security forces to capture Isnilon Hapilon - Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader and a close ally of both Isis and Maute – in May 2017. Hapilon is one of the world's most-wanted terrorists, with a $5 million bounty on his head from the FBI. Under Hapilon's guidance, the ASG has become more powerful. According to a report published by the Philippine authorities in October 2016, the group's bank accounts have received deposits totaling £5.7m during the first six months of 2016 following a series of kidnappings and extortions. These include the abductions of two Canadian tourists who were beheaded by the group in February.



Duterte has refused to negotiate with militant groups, and has threatened to declare martial law across the entire country. Martial law has been in effect in Mindanao since 23 May 2017.