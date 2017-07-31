EA has revealed that Battlefield 1 has garnered over two million players since March this year, bringing its popular World War 1 shooter's unique player count to over 21 million as of June. In May, EA reported that Battlefield 1 had over 19 million players joining the game.

"In Battlefield 1, our community has grown to 21 million unique players experiencing an extensive live service, with monthly updates, in-game events and missions, and the largest expansion packs in franchise history", EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in prepared remarks following the latest report for its first fiscal quarter, which ran through the end of June 2017.

Prior to release, Battlefield 1's announcement trailer on YouTube became one of the most liked trailers on the site across video games, movies and TV shows, as compared to rival Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's trailer which went on to become one of the most disliked trailers.

Battlefield 1 is set to receive its next expansion, In the Name of the Tsar, in September - the second of four expansions planned for the game.

Revealed at E3, the upcoming expansion will introduce the Russians and bring in new maps, game modes, weapons and other content.

Meanwhile, Wilson teased that fans can expect to hear about a brand new offering at Gamescom next month "that will bring the richest Battlefield 1 experience yet". Gamescom will run from 22-26 August in Cologne, Germany, with EA hosting a live show on 21 August to show off "new gameplay, live matches and a few surprises".

"At Gamescom, we will detail our plans for a new offering that will bring the richest Battlefield 1 experience yet - including the all-out warfare, epic multiplayer battles and War Stories campaign that have defined the game, plus new maps, deeper progression, and additional fan-favorite game modes, all in a single package," Wilson revealed.

EA also plans to announce a new eSports mode based on direct feedback from fans at Gamescom.

"We'll debut a new way to play Battlefield 1 built for competition and designed with direct input from our Battlefield community," Wilson said. "Through a growing portfolio of digital and traditional broadcast deals, our spectator reach will continue to expand, with major brands set to engage this high-value audience through global sponsorships."

EA CFO Blake Jorgensen added: "People have used Battlefield as an eSports product for many years outside of EA. But with 64-player, multiplayer, it's a bit hectic and chaotic for eSports. And so you'll see some new modes coming out that will benefit a more rational eSports approach, and pretty exciting for us this year and really powering next year and the year after off of that title."

Released in October last year to commercial and critical acclaim, IBTimes UK's review deemed Battle 1 a "bold reinvention of the Battlefield series, proving not only that DICE aren't afraid to move in brave new directions, but also that they have a genuine understanding of what makes a Battlefield game really tick".

Battlefield 1 is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.