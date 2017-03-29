EA and EA DICE have made the first expansion for hit World War 1 shooter Battlefield 1 available to all players across PS4, Xbox One and PC. The DLC was first release to season pass holders on 14 March.

The They Shall Not Pass expansion adds four new multiplayer maps set in France, as well as the French army, new weaponry, and a new class. It is available for purchase at £11.99 across all platforms.

EA Access and Origin Access subscribers on Xbox One and PC can purchase the expansion for £10.79 with their 10% discount.

The expansions description reads: "The French army has arrived in Battlefield 1, and with the homeland at stake, this is a battle it can't afford to lose. Take to the field with a brand new Elite class, fresh vehicles, vicious weapons and more, and battle across four new maps pulled straight out of stories from the Great War."

Two new Operations, which string together multiplayer games to create lengthy campaigns, are also included in the expansion. A trailer showing the new content in action can be viewed below.

They Shall Not Pass is the first of four expansions planned for Battlefield 1. Next up is In The Name Of The Tsar, which will introduce the Russians. Next is Turning Tides, which will focus on "amphibious warfare". Finally, there is Apocalypse, which EA says will feature "the most infamous battles of WW1".

The expansion Pass, which will grant two weeks of early access to each expansion, costs £39.99.

Battlefield 1 marked an unexpected return to historical conflict for the series, but it was a move that paid dividends for EA and developer DICE. The game was a commercial and critical success, with our review calling it a "bold reinvention".

