Bayer Leverkusen attacker and mooted Liverpool target Julian Brandt admits he is honoured by Barcelona's reported interest but insists the Blaugrana's admiration will not cause a drop in the level of his performances for Heiko Herrlich's side.

Brandt has long been on the radar of a host of clubs since he broke onto the scene in the 2014, at the tender age of 17. The well-rounded winger has gone on to play 133 matches for Die Werkself, and his performances have drawn glances from some of Europe's elite clubs.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have both monitored the Germany international over the last few seasons, while Barcelona have emerged as recent contenders for the 21-year-old's signature. It was recently suggested that Barcelona were planning a triple raid on Leverkusen, with Brandt, Jonathan Tah and Leon Bailey all on the Blaugrana's wishlist.

Asked about Barcelona's interest, Brandt was quoted as saying by Fox Sports: "This is an honour in any case, I will not deny that now. Of course, this is always a sign that your achievements were not for nothing.

"And like I said, of course it reflects your performance on the pitch, but you have to block out something like that in the end.

"If you always float on a cloud and say: 'I'm such a cool guy, because this club wants to have me', this is the wrong way, because then you drop with your achievements."

With the recent arrivals of Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool have no need to replenish their attacking ranks with another wide player and would be better served strengthening their defence, which has long been a bone of contention at Anfield.

Liverpool were reportedly considering a move for Brandt earlier this year, but they may be encouraged by Barcelona's interest in a player who was one of their top targets just a few months ago.

If Brandt did arrive at the Camp Nou there would presumably be no room for Philippe Coutinho, who was the subject of a well-publicised pursuit from Ernesto Valverde's side in the summer.

Coutinho made no secret of his desire to leave Liverpool in the summer and Barca are reportedly prepared to reignite their interest in the Brazil international, who missed the Reds' 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday through injury.