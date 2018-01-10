Bayer Leverkusen attacker Leon Bailey has told of his desire to fulfill his dream of plying his trade in the Premier League amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bailey, 20, was courted by a host of England's top-flight clubs during last year's January window but eventually plumped for a £12.8m ($17.3m) move to Leverkusen, where he has helped Heiko Herrlich's sidesustain a fight for one of the always coveted Champions League places.

With six goals and four assists in just 10 Bundesliga starts, Bailey is once again being admired by some of the Premier League's brighter lights and was recently the subject of a £22m bid from Chelsea, who saw their proposal for the talented Jamaican swiftly rejected by Leverkusen.

Die Werkself will presumably not entertain any offer this month as they aim to qualify for Europe's elite club competition, and while Bailey is currently focusing on helping his side achieve their Champions League ambitions, he has made no secret of his desire to one day play for his "dream club" in England.

"Of course I have a dream club, but I will not tell. Basically England was and still is my dream," Bailey told Bild, relayed by The Evening Standard. "And if I keep working hard, I'm sure it will work someday."

"The change to Bayer was just the right step for my development. I am happy here," Bailey said. "And we have every chance to get into the Champions League. Europe is our big goal."

Chelsea have already signed a young attacker this month in the form of Ross Barkley, who signed for a rather paltry £15m. Blues manager Antonio Conte, who has embroiled himself in a verbal war with United boss Jose Mourinho, is desperate for further additions to his squad and is also said to be targeting Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye and West Ham United's Andy Carroll.

On the other hand, United manager Mourinho has been looking for a new creative midfielder since the summer but he seems to be prioritising a move for Bordeaux's Malcom, the shining light in a relegation-threatened Ligue 1 outfit.