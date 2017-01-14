China has issued a response to US President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that the One China policy is negotiable, stating it is non-negotiable.

Trump suggested in an interview with the Wall Street Journal 'everything is under negotiation', refusing to confirm he would adhere to the One China policy the current US government acknowledges and which Beijing says is necessary for stable US/China relations.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement posted on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website: "There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

"The government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing China. That is the fact acknowledged by the international community and no one can change.

"The one-China principle, which is the political foundation of the China-U.S. relations, is non-negotiable," the statemet added.

"In order to avoid disruption to the sound and steady development of China-US relations and bilateral cooperation in key areas, we urge relevant parties in the US to fully recognise the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, approach Taiwan-related issues with prudence and honor the commitment made by all previous U.S. administrations of both parties on adhering to the one-China policy and the principles of the three joint communiqués."

Trump has previously upset Beijing, threatening an already strained relationship between the US and China, by breaking with protocol and taking a phone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen following his victory in the 8 November US presidential election.

And the president-elect further enraged China after tweeting about its seizure of a US Navy drone in the South China Sea, in a series of messages that prompted concern over how Trump would handle relations with China following his inauguration.