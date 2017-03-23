A man has been arrested in Belgium after he tried to drive his car into crowds on the busiest shopping street in Antwerp, a day after a terrorist ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four and injuring 40.

The man was in possession of a weapon and petrol, according to Flemish media.

He was wearing camouflaged clothing and driving a car with a French license plate. He was stopped by military police as he drove through a red light at high speed, in the direction of the city's busiest shopping street, De Meir.

"At about 11 am this morning a vehicle entered De Meir at high speed due to which pedestrians had to jump away," a police spokesperson said.

Additional military personnel were deployed to the city centre following the incident, he added.

Antwerp mayor Bart de Wever is due to hold a press conference this afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.