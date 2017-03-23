Live
Theresa May condemns 'sick and depraved' terror attack ITN
11 min 09:36
Flags across the UK are flying at half-mast today in tribute to the victim of yesterday's attack.
A one minute's silence will also be observed at 09:33am.
37 min 09:10
West Midlands Police have just released an update reassuring the public following the raids at addresses in Birmingham.
A spokesperson added:
Following the terrible incidents in London yesterday, our thoughts are with those who have been affected.
Overnight our colleagues from the Metropolitan Police have searched a number of addresses across the country and have made a number of arrests in connection with the incident, including addresses in Birmingham.
The arrests and searches were intelligence led and there was no immediate risk to public safety. We would like to reassure our communities that we have extra officers out on patrol throughout the next few days to offer reassurance and address any concerns you may have.
We are keen to stress that this additional security is not based on any new or emerging intelligence.
The security threat level nationally remains unchanged at Severe meaning an attack is highly likely. As ever the public are urged to remain alert and not alarmed. Everyone is advised to be vigilant and to report any concerns to the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, always dial 999.
Assistant Chief Constable Marcus Beale, who leads on counter terrorism for the force, added:
"Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or just doesn't seem to fit in with day-to-day life - Let us decide if it is important.
"We work tirelessly to counter terrorism. Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety and security of the people who live, work and visit the West Midlands area.
"Our policing tactics and security measures are being reviewed on a daily basis - we, along with our partners, are working around the clock to keep Birmingham and our other cities as safe as can be."
The front door of a property in Birmingham that was raided, following the Westminster attack Eddie Keogh/Reuters
44 min 09:04
This morning, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has told reporters the working assumption so far is that the Westminster attack is linked to "Islamic terrorism".
He added: "They [police] have been working right through the night, looking into his background, how he got hold of the vehicle, where the vehicle has been in the last day or two, and who may, or may not, have helped him."
Police have yet to give any details on the suspect who was shot dead, but believe he acted alone after being influenced by "international terrorism".
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon Justin Tallis/ AFP
50 min 08:57
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced there will be a candlelit vigil in London's Trafalgar Square at 6pm tonight. Announcing the vigil, Khan said:
The Mayor invites all Londoners – and everyone visiting our city - to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we are more committed than ever to the values that we hold dear – that we remain united and open.
London is the greatest city in the world. We will never be cowed by terrorism. We stand together, in the face of those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life. We always have, and we always will.
Westminster attack: ‘We won't be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan Reuters
56 min 08:51
Last night, France – a country which has seen a number of high-profile terrorist attack recently, paid tribute to the victims of the London attack last night.
The iconic Eifel Tower in Paris tuned off its lights at midnight to pay their resepcts.
In November 2015, 130 people were killed in Paris as terrorists targeted several locations across the capital.
1 hr 08:46
One of the people killed in the attack has since been named as 43-year-old Aysha Frade. The mother-of-two is said to be a teacher at a sixth form college based near Westminster Bridge.
Full story from
IBTimes UK can be read here. Aysha Frade, 43, has been named as one of the victims in the Westminster attack Facebook
1 hr 08:40
Mark Rowley, national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing and the Acting Deputy Commissioner, has this morning given an update to the investigation in which he confirmed the arrests and lowered to total number of dead to four.
His full statement can be read below:
"Good morning - I am here to update you on our ongoing counter terrorism operation following the horrific attack in Westminster.
"Greater clarity is now developing regarding the casualty figures as we have now collated information from the public and five hospitals - the latest figures I have are that there are currently four dead and 29 people were treated in hospital.
"We are still collating numbers of walking wounded and of those in hospital sadly 7 of them are in a critical condition.
"Tragically the deaths included PC Keith Palmer who was protecting Parliament, and two members of the public - a woman aged in her mid-40's and a man aged in his mid-50's.
"The fourth man of course was the terrorist who was shot dead by armed police at the scene.
"Hundreds of detectives have been working through the night and during that time I can confirm we have searched six addresses - and made seven arrests. The inquiries in Birmingham, London and other parts of the country continue.
"It is still our belief - which continues to be born out by our investigation - that this attacker acted alone yesterday and was inspired by international terrorism.
"To be explicit - at this stage, we have no specific information about further threats to the public.
"Clearly our investigation is ongoing - developing all the time - and is focused on his motivation, his preparation and associates.
"I do recognise that the media are making progress in identifying the attacker - I would continue to ask that his name is not published whilst we are at such a sensitive stage in our investigation - and as I state still conducting arrests and searches.
"The large and complicated crime scene remains in place and our work there continues - I would like to thank everyone for their support and patience as we finish this work.
"As people are out and about on the streets of the Capital this morning they will see more police officers on duty - armed and unarmed - and a mix of British Transport Police and the City of London.
"We have cancelled some leave and increased some duty hours and are working to make sure that we can out in force to reassure the public.
"We must not allow terrorists to create discord, distrust and fear.
"The police stand with all communities - later today a meeting of faith leaders will be held here at New Scotland Yard.
"Whilst our work to investigate and understand what happened yesterday continues with vigour - we must also reflect.
"I want to thank the public for their support and all their good wishes - I know it is appreciated by all those men and women who are out there today protecting us.
"Finally, I would also like to ask the public for their continued help and continued vigilance and if you see anything that causes you concern or raises your suspicions do not hesitate to call us - 0800 789 321 - or in an emergency 999.
Assistant Commissioner, Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police makes a statement outside of New Scotland Yard, London Jack Taylor/Getty Images
1 hr 08:33
Good morning and welcome to
IBTimes UK's live blog of the aftermath of the Westminster terror attack.
The main news from overnight is that police have made seven arrests in connection with the attack following raids at six addresses in Birmingham, London and 'elsewhere in the country'
Police also revised the number of dead to four - the attacker, the stabbed policeman Keith Palmer and two other members of the public.
Members of the emergency services work on Westminster Bridge, alongside the Houses of Parliament Niklas Halle'n/AFP