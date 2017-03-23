Live
Theresa May condemns 'sick and depraved' terror attack ITN
close-up westminster
11 min 09:36

Flags across the UK are flying at half-mast today in tribute to the victim of yesterday's attack.

A one minute's silence will also be observed at 09:33am.

37 min 09:10

West Midlands Police have just released an update reassuring the public following the raids at addresses in Birmingham.

A spokesperson added:

birmingham raid

Assistant Chief Constable Marcus Beale, who leads on counter terrorism for the force, added:

"Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or just doesn't seem to fit in with day-to-day life - Let us decide if it is important.

"We work tirelessly to counter terrorism. Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety and security of the people who live, work and visit the West Midlands area.

"Our policing tactics and security measures are being reviewed on a daily basis - we, along with our partners, are working around the clock to keep Birmingham and our other cities as safe as can be."

Westminster attack
The front door of a property in Birmingham that was raided, following the Westminster attackEddie Keogh/Reuters

44 min 09:04

This morning, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has told reporters the working assumption so far is that the Westminster attack is linked to "Islamic terrorism".

He added: "They [police] have been working right through the night, looking into his background, how he got hold of the vehicle, where the vehicle has been in the last day or two, and who may, or may not, have helped him."

Police have yet to give any details on the suspect who was shot dead, but believe he acted alone after being influenced by "international terrorism".

Michael Fallon
Defence Secretary Michael FallonJustin Tallis/ AFP

50 min 08:57

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced there will be a candlelit vigil in London's Trafalgar Square at 6pm tonight. Announcing the vigil, Khan said:

The Mayor invites all Londoners – and everyone visiting our city - to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we are more committed than ever to the values that we hold dear – that we remain united and open.

London is the greatest city in the world. We will never be cowed by terrorism. We stand together, in the face of those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life. We always have, and we always will.

Westminster attack: ‘We won't be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan Reuters

56 min 08:51

Last night, France – a country which has seen a number of high-profile terrorist attack recently, paid tribute to the victims of the London attack last night.

The iconic Eifel Tower in Paris tuned off its lights at midnight to pay their resepcts.

In November 2015, 130 people were killed in Paris as terrorists targeted several locations across the capital.

1 hr 08:46

One of the people killed in the attack has since been named as 43-year-old Aysha Frade. The mother-of-two is said to be a teacher at a sixth form college based near Westminster Bridge.

Full story from IBTimes UK can be read here.

Westminster
Aysha Frade, 43, has been named as one of the victims in the Westminster attackFacebook

1 hr 08:40

Mark Rowley, national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing and the Acting Deputy Commissioner, has this morning given an update to the investigation in which he confirmed the arrests and lowered to total number of dead to four.

His full statement can be read below:

Westminster attack
Assistant Commissioner, Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police makes a statement outside of New Scotland Yard, LondonJack Taylor/Getty Images

1 hr 08:33

Good morning and welcome to IBTimes UK's live blog of the aftermath of the Westminster terror attack.

The main news from overnight is that police have made seven arrests in connection with the attack following raids at six addresses in Birmingham, London and 'elsewhere in the country'

Police also revised the number of dead to four - the attacker, the stabbed policeman Keith Palmer and two other members of the public.

Westminster attack
Members of the emergency services work on Westminster Bridge, alongside the Houses of ParliamentNiklas Halle'n/AFP