Live Kick-off: 7:45pm Manchester United hoping to make it three wins from three in the Champions League but are once again without Eric Bailly in defence.

Jose Mourinho likely to opt for Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic in midfield again with Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini still ruled out.

Marcos Rojo travelled to Lisbon with the squad but will not feature tonight.

Benfica without the suspended Andre Almeida but in-form forward Jonas included in 21-man squad after recovering from injury.

Now 18:19 Team news: Manchester United Like Bailly, Marcus Rashford was another to return from international duty last week carrying a knock. Anthony Martial started ahead of him against Liverpool but the England international is in contention to return to the starting XI tonight.

3 min 18:16 Team news: Manchester United Jose Mourinho bemoaned his squad options when speaking to the press on Monday, claiming it would be "easy" to guess his starting XI tonight because of the number of injuries he currently has to deal with. With Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini still sidelined, the United boss has no real alternative but to name a midfield duo of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic once again – with the former set to line up against one of his former clubs. Eric Bailly also remains on the treatment table after returning from international duty with a knock. Mourinho named Phil Jones and Chris Smalling at the heart of defence in the drab draw with Liverpool at the weekend but the manager has placed his faith in Victor Lindelof in this competition, starting the Swede in each of their two matches so far. He will be hoping for another against the club he left in the summer tonight.