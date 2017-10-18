Kick-off: 7:45pm
- Manchester United hoping to make it three wins from three in the Champions League but are once again without Eric Bailly in defence.
- Jose Mourinho likely to opt for Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic in midfield again with Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini still ruled out.
- Marcos Rojo travelled to Lisbon with the squad but will not feature tonight.
- Benfica without the suspended Andre Almeida but in-form forward Jonas included in 21-man squad after recovering from injury.
Team news: Manchester United
Like Bailly, Marcus Rashford was another to return from international duty last week carrying a knock. Anthony Martial started ahead of him against Liverpool but the England international is in contention to return to the starting XI tonight.
Team news: Manchester United
Jose Mourinho bemoaned his squad options when speaking to the press on Monday, claiming it would be "easy" to guess his starting XI tonight because of the number of injuries he currently has to deal with. With Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini still sidelined, the United boss has no real alternative but to name a midfield duo of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic once again – with the former set to line up against one of his former clubs.
Eric Bailly also remains on the treatment table after returning from international duty with a knock. Mourinho named Phil Jones and Chris Smalling at the heart of defence in the drab draw with Liverpool at the weekend but the manager has placed his faith in Victor Lindelof in this competition, starting the Swede in each of their two matches so far. He will be hoping for another against the club he left in the summer tonight.
Good evening all and welcome to our live coverage of Wednesday's Champions League action. Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are looking to make it three wins from three tonight as the Portuguese returns to where it all started for him in management; the Estadio da Luz.
Back in September when the draw was made, this looked to be United's toughest match of the group campaign on paper. But two games in, Benfica are sat rock bottom of group A after losing at home to CSKA Moscow in the opening week of the competition before a harrowing 5-0 defeat to FC Basel in Switzerland last time out.
Another defeat tonight against the Premier League side will extinguish any lingering hopes they have of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.
We will have our eye on all of tonight's matches throughout the evening, bringing you the goals as they go on. Stick around, team news is on the way.