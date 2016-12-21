Jesper Blomqvist says Benfica star Victor Lindelof will be the "perfect" and a "great signing" for Manchester United after claiming the centre-back is of the same mould as Rio Ferdinand or Ronny Johnsen.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, while Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are reportedly keen on securing his services in January. However, the player is set on making a switch to Old Trafford and is not willing to wait until the end of the season to complete the transfer.

According to the Mirror, the initial transfer fee for Lindelof will be £37.8m ($46.7m), which is expected to rise up to £50m ($61.8m) because Benfica wants £13m ($16.1m) on add-ons. Blomqvist, who was at United from 1998 to 2001, has advised the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho to complete the transfer of the star defender.

"I was watching the November match between Sweden and France on TV and caught a glimpse of Jose Mourinho in the stand and my first thought was that it could only be Victor Lindelof he was looking at," Blomqvist told the Manchester Evening News.

"My second thought was what a great signing that would be for the player and Manchester United. It would be perfect.

"I have seen him play for the national Under-21s the senior side and in the Champions League for Benfica and he has the right qualities.

"He's quick, confident with the ball, likes to play and is very strong. For United fans I think the best comparisons would be with Rio Ferdinand and Ronny Johnsen. I'm not saying he is at their level yet but he is very capable of getting there.

"He's a mature player and a mature person. One thing I do like about him is that he hasn't gone an easy route with his career."

Mourinho has summer signing Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo as the first choice central defenders in the squad. The latter two have been impressive in the heart of the back four in recent times. The potential arrival of Lindelof will only improve competition for a place in the starting lineup.