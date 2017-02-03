Another week and another bunch of discounts on tech. This week's deals include bargains on the Motorola Moto X Force, a Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker going for less than £100 and big savings on a Yahama home cinema combo for the film buffs amongst you.

There are a handful of accessories on offer this week too, including in-ear headphones from Sony and a massive 128GB Samsung USB 3.0 flash drive, both for under £25. Also worth checking out is a sub-£40 LG Bluetooth soundbar.

Be sure to check out each deal carefully as some require you to enter a voucher code to redeem the discount. As always, this week's savings are brought to you courtesy of HotUKDeals.