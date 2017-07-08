Celebrities including Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan took to social media to celebrate Pride 2017 as the 45th version of the annual event took place Saturday (8 July) in Central London, where one million revellers paraded through the streets waving bright rainbow flags.

The parade began at 1pm on Regent Street and ended in Trafalgar Square where the likes Glee's Amber Riley, X Factor star Saara Alto and Sinitta performed on stage.

Though Pride events are taking place throughout the UK capital, the three-plus hour parade, which runs through the centre of the city, is the focal point of the day.

Many celebrities took to social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram to commemorate the day, with 35-year-old Cotton posting a colourful Pride snap with the caption: "Happy Pride lovelies! Unify, celebrate and have the best day ♥️"

Celebrity fashion stylist Wan posted a slew of Pride-related pictures and videos, with one clip showing him on stage at the event. He said: "Loved being on stage at PRIDE London today #lovehappenshere#proud we're loud proud and ain't going nowhere!!!"

Stephen Fry also told his 12.7m Twitter followers: "Tonight at 6pm, @ComicRelief is #LoudandProud with a FB Live celebrating all things Pride. Watch at http://tinyurl.com/crpride #LoveHappensHere"

Former Bake Off host Sue Perkins, who is in a relationship with television presenter Anna Richardson, said: "Happy Pride. Love and peace to all xxx".

Doctor Who actress Billie Piper posted a selfie to Twitter with the caption: "Happy pride you lot! Go celebrate #LoveisLove #fruityzebra #PrideInLondon".

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted a few snaps of the parade with the words: "Here in London you are free to be who you want to be and love who you want to love. Happy Pride London!! #PrideInLondon #LoveHappensHere"

UK Prime Minister Theresa May also paid tribute to the day, saying in a short video: "Pride brings people together in joyful celebration of our values of freedom, tolerance and equality.

"It is a vivid display of the diversity which makes London one of the greatest cities in the world."

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abott also paid tribute, tweeting: "Good Morning! Happy Pride everybody #LoveHappensHere #PrideInLondon" while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn released a short video with the caption: "Today, people come together at Pride - the cornerstone of promoting equality for the LGBT+ community. #PrideInLondon"

More tweets: