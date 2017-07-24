A terrified mother and her baby were abducted by a gang of carjackers on a busy street in Solihull, West Midlands.

She was waiting at traffic lights along Lode Lane in her grey Audi RS6 when four men approached from a car with blacked out windows parked up behind her, according to the Birmingham Mail.

They told her to get out the car, threatening her, but she refused. She said she would not leave her baby, who was in the back seat, behind.

She moved into the back of the car to comfort her child when one of the gang jumped into the driver's seat and sped away from the scene towards Warwick Road. The petrified mother was able to escape without being harmed when the car stopped in a side road.

She described the four men as Asian and said one of them was around 5ft10, stocky, with stubble and wearing a navy blue tracksuit.

Detective Sergeant Stew Lewis from Force CID, said: "There were a lot of people in the area when the robbery took place and I would ask them to get in touch if they haven't done so already. Luckily the woman and her baby were not hurt but the woman is very shaken by what happened."