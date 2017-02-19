Seven changes in all for United with Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Juan Mata among those to drop out of the starting XI. Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian start at right-back and left-back respectively, something that doesn't look particularly good for Luke Shaw who is named on the bench.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has recovered from illness that ruled him out midweek, he starts alongside Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial in supporting Marcus Rashford.
Michael Carrick has recovered from a knock and comes back into the side but Wayne Rooney isn't ready for today's match after his minor injury.
There is no David de Gea in the squad today which means there is a spot on the bench for 19-year-old goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Manchester United team to face Blackburn: Romero, Young, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford
Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Shaw, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, Mata, Ibrahimovic
BREAKING: Dean Henderson is named on the United bench in place of David de Gea. Marcus Rashford starts up front with Michael Carrick returning to the starting XI.
The last of Manchester United's 1999 Treble winners is hoping to line up against his former club this afternoon. Having won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and two Champions Leagues, Wes Brown, one of the most decorated players still plying his trade in English football is still at it at 37.
Team news: Blackburn
Rovers will also be without midfielder Hope Akpan who is facing at least a three-match ban after he was charged with violent conduct during that defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Official Scott Duncan disallowed Akpan's goal in the defeat at Hillsborough, with Akpan's protests leading to him shoving him to the floor.
Team news: Blackburn Rovers
Owen Coyle is without Elliot Bennett for the visit of United. He joins top scorer Sam Gallagher on the sidelines, after the 21-year-old needed 12 stitches to treat a cut above his knee suffered against Wednesday.
Team news: Manchester United
Whatever the team is today, there won't be another appearance for 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe, however. The defender came off the bench against Wigan Athletic to make his senior debut for the club in the fourth round but has already been in action today for the club's Under-23 side against Reading.
Reports ahead of kick-off suggest David de Gea has picked up a minor groin problem. While it is not thought to be serious, Jose Mourinho isn't willing to take any risks ahead of next Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton.
Sergio Romero has been United's option in goal for cup games and was expected to start anyway today. But De Gea's injury could open up room for 19-year-old Dean Henderson.
Henderson was recalled from a loan spell with Grimsby Town earlier this month after United's third choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira picked up a knock while playing for the club's Under-23s. With Pereira still not available, Henderson could make the bench today.
Team news: Manchester United
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, superb in the fourth round victory against Wigan, is also hoping to be involved after missing the midweek game through illness.
Team news: Manchester United
Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney were both left out of the squad for Thursday's Europa League victory over Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho however stressed they were minor muscular problems with the pair in contention to return today.
Team news: Manchester United
Jose Mourinho plans to ring in changes this afternoon but insists he will name a team that still pays the FA Cup and Blackburn the respect he feels they deserve.
I'm going to change a few players obviously but I'm going with a good team because I respect the competition a lot.
"If I lose, I lose because the opponent was better or because we didn't play well, but I'm not going to throw it away. I go to Blackburn with respect.
"We've played already Reading and Wigan from the Championship so it's not new for us, the level of the Championship, the difficulty of the Championship. The lower league teams are getting better and better and better. And the fact we're away this time means I will go serious into this game.
With one step in the last 16 of the Europa League and a place in the League Cup final already booked, the hunt for silverware is well and truly on for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United.
Today their focus shifts to the FA Cup, the trophy they lifted last May, for a fixture that used to be a staple of the Premier League. It's been five years since United and Blackburn last met with Rovers sat second from bottom in the Championship having won just one of their last four matches.
Owen Coyle's side have already beaten Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool to reach this stage of the competition but today is an entirely different prospect with Jose Mourinho promising a full strength side at Ewood Park today.
Stick around, we'll have all your team news and build-up coming your way shortly.