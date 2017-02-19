Live Phil Jones in contention to return this afternoon after foot injury which has seen him miss the club's last four games.

Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick missed Thursday's win over Saint Etienne with minor injury problems while Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed out through illness.

Wes Brown, who spent 15 years at Old Trafford after coming through the United academy, is hoping to start against his former club.

Kick-off: 4:15pm

3 min 15:25 Seven changes in all for United with Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Juan Mata among those to drop out of the starting XI. Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian start at right-back and left-back respectively, something that doesn't look particularly good for Luke Shaw who is named on the bench. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has recovered from illness that ruled him out midweek, he starts alongside Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial in supporting Marcus Rashford. Michael Carrick has recovered from a knock and comes back into the side but Wayne Rooney isn't ready for today's match after his minor injury. There is no David de Gea in the squad today which means there is a spot on the bench for 19-year-old goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The team news is in...



Come on, #MUFC! pic.twitter.com/fDf1UmHriX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2017

11 min 15:16 BREAKING: Dean Henderson is named on the United bench in place of David de Gea. Marcus Rashford starts up front with Michael Carrick returning to the starting XI.

13 min 15:14 The last of Manchester United's 1999 Treble winners is hoping to line up against his former club this afternoon. Having won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and two Champions Leagues, Wes Brown, one of the most decorated players still plying his trade in English football is still at it at 37.

19 min 15:09 Team news: Blackburn Rovers will also be without midfielder Hope Akpan who is facing at least a three-match ban after he was charged with violent conduct during that defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Official Scott Duncan disallowed Akpan's goal in the defeat at Hillsborough, with Akpan's protests leading to him shoving him to the floor.

21 min 15:07 Team news: Blackburn Rovers Owen Coyle is without Elliot Bennett for the visit of United. He joins top scorer Sam Gallagher on the sidelines, after the 21-year-old needed 12 stitches to treat a cut above his knee suffered against Wednesday.

25 min 15:02 Team news: Manchester United Whatever the team is today, there won't be another appearance for 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe, however. The defender came off the bench against Wigan Athletic to make his senior debut for the club in the fourth round but has already been in action today for the club's Under-23 side against Reading.

30 min 14:57 Reports ahead of kick-off suggest David de Gea has picked up a minor groin problem. While it is not thought to be serious, Jose Mourinho isn't willing to take any risks ahead of next Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton. Sergio Romero has been United's option in goal for cup games and was expected to start anyway today. But De Gea's injury could open up room for 19-year-old Dean Henderson. Henderson was recalled from a loan spell with Grimsby Town earlier this month after United's third choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira picked up a knock while playing for the club's Under-23s. With Pereira still not available, Henderson could make the bench today.

36 min 14:52 Team news: Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan, superb in the fourth round victory against Wigan, is also hoping to be involved after missing the midweek game through illness.

39 min 14:48 Team news: Manchester United Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney were both left out of the squad for Thursday's Europa League victory over Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho however stressed they were minor muscular problems with the pair in contention to return today.

40 min 14:47 Team news: Manchester United Jose Mourinho plans to ring in changes this afternoon but insists he will name a team that still pays the FA Cup and Blackburn the respect he feels they deserve. I'm going to change a few players obviously but I'm going with a good team because I respect the competition a lot. "If I lose, I lose because the opponent was better or because we didn't play well, but I'm not going to throw it away. I go to Blackburn with respect. "We've played already Reading and Wigan from the Championship so it's not new for us, the level of the Championship, the difficulty of the Championship. The lower league teams are getting better and better and better. And the fact we're away this time means I will go serious into this game.