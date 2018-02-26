Blockchain investment platform BnkToTheFuture has successful closed of its $33 million token sale. The private sale allocated for accredited investors on its existing platform sold out in less than 15 hours, whilst the public sale of 30 million ERC-20 compatible BFT tokens sold out even faster in just two minutes, 17 seconds.

Notable investors in the private sale included Hong Kong based Kinetic Capital, FBG Capital, Hashed (Formerly Blockchain Partners Korea), Charlie Schrem's CryptoIQ, Roaming Capital and other Bitcoin industry veterans.

BnkToTheFuture, co-founded in 2011 by ex-investment banker turned Bitcoiner Simon Dixon, is the largest platform for investing in the equity and tokens of blockchain and fintech companies. The company is now set to launch its securities token market to enable the trading of equity-backed securities tokens later this year. The platform aims to offer real-time access, pricing and liquidity via a transparent marketplace for trading securities tokens.

"In 2015 our platform allowed our investors to obtain equity exposure in what have become some of today's most valuable companies such as BitFinex, Kraken, BitStamp, BitPay and ShapeShift, among many others," said Simon Dixon. "We have always followed securities laws when conducting our offerings. In 2017 ICO's dwarfed equity investing for our industry. As the regulatory landscape evolves we believe that 2018 will see issuers increasingly acknowledge the need to issue tokens with securities laws in mind."

BnkToTheFuture.com aimed to show how a token sale can be conducted in line with already established securities laws. All participants in the public sale underwent a screening process prior to being whitelisted in order to comply with global KYC/AML regulations and all participants in the pre-sale went through a professional investor accreditation process. The exact same price was offered to both pre-sale and public sale participants with no preferential bonuses or discounts that can lead to unfair markets.

"We thank everyone who participated and look forward to continuing to support the growth of the industry with compliance-driven securities token offerings and help bring ICO-style liquidity to securities while maintaining our Bitcoiner core values," Dixon continued. "As every bank and broker scrambles to catch up we believe we already offer the optimal combination of compliance and innovation. The BF Token Sale was an example of how to do this with compliance-driven innovation in mind."

BnkToTheFuture is in line with international financial regulations and over $270m has been invested in deals listed on its platform including BitFinex, BitStamp, Kraken, ShapeShift and over 100 others.