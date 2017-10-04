Blockchain studio SingularDTV has hired Bill Richards, a music marketing guru who has held chief positions at Sony Music and Universal.

Richards joins the SingularDTV team with more than two decades of experience in the entertainment industry. "Bill couldn't have joined our executive team at a better time," said Zach LeBeau, SingularDTV's CEO. "Bill's marketing expertise is going to lead SingularDTV's brand out of the cryptosphere and into the mainstream."

Richards cut his teeth in the music industry working at Jive Records on star-making marketing campaigns for Britney Spears, NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. He would then advance to leadership positions at internationally-renowned music labels Sony Music and Universal Music Group.

At Universal Music Group, Bill served as the Vice President of Marketing, leading promotional strategies and working directly with a number of high-profile artists, including Elton John, The Who, Prince and Amy Winehouse.

In addition to his extensive experience with recording companies, Richards has also worked at Napster as the VP of Global Label and Studio Relations, where he brokered many deals between major music labels and movie studios. He also held the position of CMO for Zedge, a mobile app for phone personalisation.

Richards said: "I'm excited to join the leadership team that sees the future of decentralisation for the artistic community. It's a game-changing time and SingularDTV is ahead of the curve."