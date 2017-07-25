The bodies of Moors Murderer Ian Brady and Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi have been left abandoned in the same morgue after undertakers reportedly refused to touch them.

The exact location of the building – dubbed "Monster Morgue" – has been kept secret to prevent revenge attacks by the public, but it is said to be just outside Greater Manchester.

Efforts to find a final resting place for the pair have so far failed after no crematorium or cemetery would accept either of the bodies due to the anger around their crimes.

An anonymous source told the Daily Star: "The pair of them are effectively in limbo. Funeral directors don't want them. No crematorium wants to process them.

"In the meantime they're stuck in Monster Morgue. It may give some tiny crumb of comfort to relatives and friends of those whose lives they destroyed to know they are in anonymous purgatory."

Muslim leaders across the north east have refused to conduct a religious burial for Abedi, who killed 22 people in a suicide bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

Manchester civic chiefs were said to be "doing everything in their power" to stop him being cremated or buried in the city, meaning the 22-year-old's remains could be sent back to his parents' homeland of Libya.

Meanwhile, the body of serial killer Brady, who sexually tortured and murdered five children with lover Myra Hindley, was ordered to remain in police custody until it was confirmed his ashes would not be scattered on Saddleworth Moors, where he buried victims.

His lawyer, Robin Makin, has refused to reveal the contents of his will or details of funeral plans, but said there was "no likelihood" the ashes would be brought to the Moors.

Brady had told a pen pal he wanted to be cremated to The Goons' Ying Tong Song before having his ashes scattered in his birthplace of Glasgow.

But Glasgow City Council said it would not allow him to be cremated in the area.

In May, Sheffield funeral director Michael Fogg praised colleagues in the north west of the country for refusing to handle the body in a Facebook post that went viral.

He wrote: "Seems to me as though all the funeral directors in the north west are reluctant to touch the sick ****.

"I say good luck to them and ask people to share this post in the hope it gets back to those folk and show them the country is behind them.

"That filth never gave those poor kids a funeral on Saddleworth Moor so f*** him and a funeral."

Brady died in high security prison at the age of 79 after contracting a lung infection. He had refused to tell the families of his victims where he buried their loved ones.

An inquest into his death was opened in May but a date for the full hearing has yet to be set.

Abedi's inquest was adjourned until the conclusion of the police probe into the Manchester Arena bombing.

John Ward, acting first officer to Manchester coroner Nigel Meadows – who will conduct the bomber's inquest – told the Daily Star: "The release of the body and any funeral arrangements are a private matter for the family, just the same as any other deceased person.''

A spokesman for Sefton Council, in Southport, which is handling Brady's inquest, refused to comment.