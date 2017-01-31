A body has been found during the search for missing teenager Louis Simpson, who has not been seen since a fire at a barn in Lancashire.

The 14-year-old was reported missing following the blaze at Fairhurst Hall in Parbold on 29 January.

The body was recovered from the barn following an extensive search by officers. Lancashire Police said while no formal identification has taken place, the boy's family have confirmed the body to be that of Louis.

Police said enquiries are continuing to establish what caused the fire but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

In a tribute, Louis' parents said: "It is with deep regret and heartbreak that we can confirm the tragic loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy Louis James Simpson.

"We are all but want to thank our amazing family and friends for their on-going love and support. We ask that our privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time".

A post mortem examination will be carried out to try to establish the cause of death and a file will be passed to the coroner.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson added: "Louis' family have been informed this morning and they are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time."