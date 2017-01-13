A convicted murderer who slit a woman's throat 10 years ago, has been jailed for life after a "horror film" hammer attack on two police officers attempting to arrest him.

Jamshid Piruz launched a shocking assault on constables Jessica Chick and Stuart Young during a West Sussex break-in on 7 January 2016.

The 35-year-old left one officer with neck and shoulder injuries after using a claw hammer to fight back police Tasers and a police dog, after officers responded to a break-in in Crawley.

Piruz was charged with burglary, affray and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. He pleaded guilty to these charges on 28 November and was sentenced on Friday 13 January.

Piruz was given two life sentences at Hove Crown Court for the attempted grievous bodily harm offences to run concurrently, for which he will serve a minimum of five years, as well as 9 months for affray and 6 months for burglary.

Piruz was previously jailed for 12 years in the Netherlands for silting his female tenant's throat in 2006. He served six years for the killing which was inspired by watching videos of Taliban murders.

PC Chick told the court according to the BBC: "I have never been so scared in my life" whilst PC Young described the attack as "akin to a horror film".

The killer came to the UK in December 2015 to visit relatives, but the Afghan-born Dutch citizen who was granted asylum age 16 in the Netherlands, missed his return flight home from Gatwick Airport on 4 January, 2016.

He was arrested after he spat at a member of EasyJet staff when he told him he would need to buy a new ticket. Piruz appeared in court following the incident and was ordered to pay compensation before he went on to burgle garages, stealing numerous items including the claw hammer.

Defending Piruz, Simon Blackford, said his client "suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder" after witnessing the murder of his parents by the Taliban when he was 11.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Constable James Gwynne said: "This was a particularly violent incident and one which highlights the real risk our officers can face when they do their job.

"I would like to commend the arresting officers for their bravery and professionalism in apprehending Piruz. Piruz's conviction would not have come about without the dedicated team of officers working throughout the investigation and I am pleased with the custodial sentence given."