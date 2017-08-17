A bomb squad was called to a block of flats and residents have been evacuated, following reports of a man "setting fire to items" in a garden. Police searched a flat at Gillam Road, Bournemouth, Dorset, where "unknown items" were found in the early hours of this morning 17 August.

Officers have thrown up a cordon around the area and Bournemouth council confirmed it has provided temporary accommodation for up to 30 people from two residential blocks.

A 42-year-old man and 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. The Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have been scrambled, as well as the South Western Ambulance Service.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Callaghan said: "We are working together with the Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and partner agencies at the scene to assess the items."

Local resident Andrew Couch told the Bournemouth Daily Echo he heard a loud bang shortly before 1am as he returned from work and let his dog out. He said: "I heard this bang. It sounded like a gunshot. It was a single loud bang. There's always something going on here."

Dorset Police Inspector Malcolm Warriner said police community support officers will be visiting homes in the area to reassure residents. Warriner said: "A lot of people were disturbed as a result of this incident. The aim is to get residents from this block back into their homes as quickly as possible, and once we're sure it's safe."