Bomb disposal experts say they have removed a number of "suspicious items" from a property in Edinburgh.

Police were called to Sighthill Loan near the local bowling club at around 7.45pm on Wednesday (30 August).

Roads were closed and cordons put in place around a block of flats as the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team dealt with the incident.

They were seen using a bomb disposal robot to inspect an unused ground floor property, Live Edinburgh News reported.

Officers were reportedly then seen emerging a short while later with a red metal box.

One local resident told the news channel: "I was not long in from work and was watching the television when I heard sirens.

"I got up for a look and seen a few police cars then I spotted the bomb disposal van at the end of the road.

"They have been going in and out of a bottom flat in a stair, but no one really knows what's going on."

Police did not reveal the exact nature of the items recovered from the property. Inquiries are understood to be ongoing.

A Police spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to a property in Sighthill Loan at around 7.45pm on Wednesday 30th August.

"A few suspicious items were found in an unused property and the EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) attended and removed these items.

"Cordons were in place for a short time while the EOD assessed and removed the items."