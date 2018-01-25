Negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal over the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have stalled with a deal now in doubt, according to latest reports from Germany.

According to Kicker, Dortmund have grown "increasingly angry" with Arsenal's approach during negotiations with the two clubs still far apart in agreeing a fee for the Gabon international.

The Gunners have already seen two bids for Aubameyang rejected over the last week. An opening offer worth between €45m and €50m (£39m and £43.5m) with a further €5m to follow in "easily achievable bonuses" was rejected by the club last Saturday [21 January], the German publication report.

Arsenal have made a second offer since, but one that is only marginally bigger than their original bid that is still someway short of the €70m Dortmund are demanding this month.

Those offers have only served to frustrate Dortmund to the extent where Kicker suggest negotiations are now at a point where they could fail completely. With less than a week of the January transfer window left, Arsenal believe their approach will eventually force Dortmund to drop their asking price and cash in on a player who has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League side worth €10m a season.

But Dortmund are prepared to dig their heels in and hold onto the player, adamant they will not be pressured into a deal that falls short of their expectations.

The Bundesliga club are also keen to sign Olivier Giroud on loan until the end of the season as part of the arrangement – for a fee of €1.5m. But Dortmund are prepared to end that interest and retain Aubameyang unless Arsenal change their stance.

The 28-year-old striker has missed Dortmund's last two games – serving an internal suspension in the goalless draw at home to Wolfsburg and left out of the travelling squad for last Friday's [20 January] 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin.

But despite the intense speculation over his future, head coach Peter Stoger says he plans to recall the player for this weekend's clash against Freiburg.

"Aubameyang has trained with the team and he had done well," the Dortmund boss told a press conference on Thursday. "So as things stand he has qualified to be in the team on Saturday."